"Indian Infertility Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Diagnosis (Male Infertility {Semen Analysis, Genetic Testing, Testicular Biopsy, Hormonal Tests and Others} Female Infertility {Ovulation Testing, Hysterosalpingography, Imaging Tests, Ovarian Reserve Testing, Hormone Testing and Others), By Treatment and Forecast, 2019-2025"

Indian Infertility Diagnosis and Therapeutics Marketis expected to grow significantly grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is offering new hope for patients who are seeking potential infertility treatment. It is a major assisted reproductive technique (ART) as it increases the chances of pregnancy. Females with blockages or damage in their fallopian tubes have fewer possibilities of conceiving without fertility treatment. has the added effect with the highest success rates with the lowest multiple birth rate of any ART treatment. As a result, the patients who are seeking for positive treatment of infertility in India are shifting toward IVF treatment, and thereby contributing to the growth of the Indian infertility diagnosis and therapeutics market.

Additionally, IVF offers significant positive outcomes to the patients. The efficiency of IVF treatment has been reported in several countries. For instance, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention () 2017 Fertility Clinic Success Rates Report, there were 284,385 ART cycles performed at 448 reporting clinics in the US during 2017, resulting in 68,908 live births (deliveries of one or more living infants) and 78,052 live-born infants. More than 99% of ART procedures performed are IVF.

As a result, due to the effectiveness of IVF treatment, it is being significantly adopted in India. In India, IVF treatment is anticipated to gain widespread significance owing to rising infertility rates among males and females. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimate, the overall prevalence of primary infertility in India was between 3.9% to 16.8%.

The prevalence of infertility varies from state to state such as 3.7% in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, to 5% in Andhra Pradesh, and 15% in Kashmir. Due to these significant infertility cases in the region, the growth in infertility clinics and hospitals has been reported in the country. As per National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), in 2017, there were more than 20,000 ART clinics across the country providing IVF and IUI (intrauterine insemination) services; merely 1,500 clinics have applied for registration with Indian Council of Medical Research ().

A single IVF cycle can cost between $2100 to $2,800. It is an exorbitant cost for most of the patients in India. As a result, in August ,2018, the ) asked for the removal of procedures, such as infertility, stem cell, dental, and psychiatric treatment from the list of ’optional cover’ for health insurance. This is a major initiative offering new hope for patients with infertility conditions, which in turn, is boosting the growth of the Indian infertility diagnosis and therapeutics market.

Some major advances in fertilization industry have been witnessed over the years. For instance, in February 2019, Merck introduced two devices, namely Geri and Gavi, as well as Gems, a complete culture medium suite in India. These devices will be made available in collaboration with Genea Biomedx, to IVF clinics and hospitals in the country. These new devices offer an environment that allows minimizing external stresses on the embryos of patients undergoing infertility treatment. Such introduction will enable to increase the company’s market share in India.

Indian Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market- Segmentation

By Diagnosis

Male Infertility Semen Analysis Genetic Testing Testicular Biopsy Hormonal Tests Others (Anti-sperm Antibodies Test and Ultrasound)



By Treatment

Male Infertility Drugs ART Therapy Surgery

Female Infertility Drugs Surgery ART Therapy Intrauterine insemination (IUI)



