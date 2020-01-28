A new online private 'habit tracker' is aiming to help users eliminate bad habits by providing a tool that tracks good habits. The tool works in a simple way and ensures utmost user privacy.

As more and more of the modern day existence becomes integrated with internet and social media, a bevy of online tools have emerged that have helped people in more ways than one. In the same vein, MiniHabits is an online tool that aims to have a positive impact on people's lives by helping them perpetuate good habits. Accessible globally, MiniHabits is simple yet effective. Its seamless and minimalistic user interface allows for smooth navigation and helps users maintain a clear track record of good habits.

Users begin the process by creating an account and logging into the website with a few simple steps. The website creates an automated calendar that users can customize by adding a good habit each for each day. The calendar is color-coded, which makes it easier for users to keep track of each individual activity. Once users perform their good habit in real life, they mark it on the calendar and for each passing day that users keep adding their daily good habits, it creates a chain. After that, it turns into a fun game for users to keep performing their good habits and keep the chain going.

A spokesperson for the company made an official press statement "A series of bad habits can only be broken by replacing said bad habits with good habits. We here at MiniHabits have created a simple yet sophisticated tool that helps users accomplish exactly that. Our online habit tracking system makes it fun for people accomplish their daily good-habit goals and motivates them every single day to accomplish the good habits on their calendar. People who currently use MiniHabits speak positively of the tool and happily refer it to their friends and family."

The spokesperson further spoke about the MiniHabits security system "We understand that our users enter their personal details into our system, which is why we take their privacy very seriously. Our developers have worked hard to integrate the highly reliable and technologically advanced Blockstack infrastructure into the MiniHabits website. Using this high-tech security infrastructure allows us to offer a decentralized and encrypted data storage space where all of our users' data is kept completely safe and secure. With Blockstack login and storage being completely user-controlled, only the users themselves can have access to their data. We urge interested people to sing up today and start a transformative experience in their life."

Media Contact Person; Saphira

Email; [email protected]

The post MiniHabits: Innovative New Online Tool Helps People Sustain Good Habits appeared first on America News Hour.