A cricket ball is a spherical solid body ball used to play cricket that consists of cork covered by the leather case and layered with tightly wound string. The ball comes in different colours, generally in red, pink, and white. Red balls are used in test cricket and white balls are used for one-day matches. Pink balls were introduced at the beginning of the 20th century. The red ball is not preferred for night tests due to poor visibility, and the white ball is not suitable for first-class cricket because of its rapid deterioration. Hence, the pink balls were designed to provide a solution for both issues.

Kookaburra(Australia), Sanspareils Greenlands "SG" (INDIA), Slazenger (England-UK), Woodworm (United Kingdom), Gunn & Moore (United Kingdom), Gray-Nicolls (United Kingdom), British Cricket Balls "DUKES" (United Kingdom), Kippax (United Kingdom), Puma(GERMANY), Raw Cricket Company(United Kingdom), Adidas(Germany), New Balance(United States), Nike(United States) and Sareen Sports Industries "SS" (INDIA).



Type (Plastic, Rubber, Other), Application (Junior/Youth (133 to 143 gms), Male (156 to 163 gms), Female (140 to 150 gms)), Colour (Pink, White, Red)





Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of Cricket Game and Increase in Number of Tournament

Rising Investment in Sports Infrastructure Led to Increase in Sales of Cricket Goods

Significant Rise in Female Participation in The Game of Cricket

Market Trend

Manufacturing of Environmental Friendly and Durable Cricket Ball

Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Materials Prices

Complexity Involved in Manufacturing of Cricket Ball

Opportunities

Growing Cricket Game Penetration Across Non-cricket Playing Nations

Advent of Easy Ball Making Techniques with Less Manual Involvement

Challenges

Insufficient Cricket Infrastructure Limits Cricket Ball Demand to Selected Nations Only



