Global “Pain Relief Patches Market” (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Pain Relief Patches Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. This report categorizes the market based on market overview, regions, analysis by types and applications, market dynamics and manufacturers profiles.

About Pain Relief Patches

Pain relief patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Often, this promotes healing to an injured area of the body. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. is that the patch provides a controlled release of the medication into the patient, usually through either a porous membrane covering a reservoir of medication or through body heat melting thin layers of medication embedded in the adhesive.

Pain Relief Patches Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Hisamitsu

Mylan

Johnson and Johnson

Actavis

Lingrui

Teikoku Seiyaku

Sanofi

Novartis

Qizheng

Endo

Huarun 999

GSK

Haw Par

Nichiban

Mentholatum Company

Laboratoires Genevrier

BLUE-EMU

Geographical Analysis of Pain Relief Patches Market:

This report focuses on the Pain Relief Patches in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pain Relief Patches Market Segment by Types, covers:

LidocainePatches

DiclofenacPatches

IndomethacinPatches

Counter-IrritantPatches

FentanylPatches

Other

Pain Relief Patches Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

OTC

Rx

Scope of Report:

Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce Pain Relief Patches, with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into Pain Relief Patches industry.

The classification of Pain Relief Patches includes Lidocaine Patches, Diclofenac Patches, Indomethacin Patches, Counter-Irritant Patches, Fentanyl Patches and other, and the proportion of Counter-Irritant Patches in 2016 is about 34.8%.

Transdermal pain-relieving patches frequently contain lidocaine and can promise pain relief from chronic symptoms. The over-the-counter topical pain patches listed below are ideal for providing temporary relief for mild to moderate pain symptoms. These medicated adhesive patches typically come in two varieties of analgesic patches: counter-irritant and fentanyl patches.

China region is the largest supplier of Pain Relief Patches, with a production market share nearly 39.5% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of Pain Relief Patches, enjoying production market share nearly 29.9% in 2016.

China is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following China, North America is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 16.6%.

Market competition is intense. Hisamitsu, Mylan, Johnson and Johnson, Actavis, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Pain Relief Patches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 6840 million US$ in 2024, from 4720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pain Relief Patches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pain Relief Patches product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pain Relief Patches, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pain Relief Patches in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pain Relief Patches competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pain Relief Patches breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Pain Relief Patches market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pain Relief Patches sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of Pain Relief Patches Market Report pages: 139

1.1 Pain Relief Patches Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type I

1.2.2 Type II

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Application I

1.3.2 Application II

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Manufacture I

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Pain Relief Patches Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Manufacture I Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Manufacture II

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Pain Relief Patches Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Manufacture II Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

5 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Pain Relief Patches by Country

5.1 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Pain Relief Patches Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Pain Relief Patches Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

……..

10 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Type I Sales Growth and Price

10.2.1 Global Type I Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.2.2 Global Type I Price (2014-2019)

11 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Application I, Application II, Application III Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Pain Relief Patches Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Pain Relief Patches Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 Pain Relief Patches Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Pain Relief Patches Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

Continued..

