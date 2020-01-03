Household Wipes Industry 2020 Market research report provides key analysis on the market status of the Household Wipes manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure.

Household Wipes Market 2020 report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and supports decision-makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Household Wipes market report assesses key opportunities in Household Products, Household and Personal Products sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Household Wipes industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufacturers, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Household Wipes industry.

Industry researcher project The Household Wipes market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 6.4% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of eco-friendly biodegradable cleaning wipes.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in demand for disinfecting wipes.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuating raw materials prices for nonwoven fabrics.

About Household Wipes Market

Household wipes are used for cleaning and disinfecting different areas in a house, including kitchen, bathroom, toilet, and floor. 360 Market Update's household wipes market analysis considers the revenue generation based on distribution channels that include online and offline. Our analysis also considers the sales of household wipes in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the number of retail stores will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global household wipes market report looks at factors such as the favorable features of household wipes, increase in demand for disinfecting wipes, and introduction of all-purpose and specialty household wipes. However, the fluctuating raw materials prices for nonwoven fabrics, growing concerns about disposability of flushable wipes, and government regulations and standardization may hamper the growth of the household wipes industry over the forecast period.

Household Wipes Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Increase in demand for disinfecting wipes

The demand for disinfecting household wipes has increased significantly owing to the growing concerns about the spread of infectious diseases, safe food storage, sterilizing household surfaces, and clean bathroom and toilet. Disinfecting wipes are portable, convenient to use, and can sanitize anything. Thus, the increasing demand for disinfecting wipes will fuel the expansion of the household wipes market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Introduction of eco-friendly biodegradable cleaning wipes

Consumers are increasingly preferring clean label products made from renewable resources and recyclable chemicals. Hence, vendors are adopting advanced technologies to manufacture household wipes from plant-based substrates and additives such as cucumber, aloe, extract, and tea tree oil. Some vendors have also introduced eco-friendly biodegradable household wipes made from compostable material and natural fibers. Thus, the introduction of biodegradable cleaning wipes is expected to be a key household wipes market trends during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global household wipes market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global household wipes market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household wipes providers, that include 3M Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson and Son, Inc., The Clorox Co., and Unilever Group.

Also, the household wipes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Household Wipes market size.

The report splits the global Household Wipes market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Household Wipes market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Household Wipes market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios of following key players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Household Wipes market space are-

3M Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson and Son, Inc., The Clorox Co., Unilever Group

The CAGR of each segment in the Household Wipes market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Household Wipes market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

2020 Influencing Factors of Household Wipes Market:

Household Wipes Market Environment:- Government Policies for each products, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Household Wipes Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, 2020 Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Household Wipes Market Size:- Global Size, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Global Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Growth, and Growth Rate.

Research objectives of the Household Wipes market report:

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the market size of various segments.

To detail major factors influencing the 2020 market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).

To determine the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and the contribution of upcoming market segments.

To track the competitive landscape of the market.

