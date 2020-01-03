Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market 2020 research report provides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity.This report also shows the 2020-2026 Production, income, Consumption, Price and Cost Overview.

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Oil Country Tubular Goods market expansion up to 2026. Vital driving factors influencing global economy and Oil Country Tubular Goods industry’s contribution to growth in the global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods market is accounted for $49.56 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $100.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Ever-increasing demand and succeeding energy production, rising number of deep water wells, increasing drilling and production activities, growing consumption of premium pipes and advent of technologically advanced pipe are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as risk associated with the cyclical nature of the tube market, depletion of limited oil and gas, environmental issues and international political and economic instability are inhibiting the market.

Oil Country Tubular Goods Market 2020 Overview:

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) is made of hollow steel with circular cross section. These are tubular goods which are used in production and exploration activities on offshore as well as onshore reserves. Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

These products are among key tools used in oil and gas exploration. The right selection of the product is based on the quality and suitability, is vital to avoid damages during exploration activities such as leakages.By manufacturing process, seamless pipe segment dominated the market due to their mechanical properties such as higher tensile strength.

Moreover, these pipes also play a significant role in high-pressure drilling environments. An increase in offshore drilling activities that mandate the use of seamless pipes will fuel the prediction for market. Based on geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period.

Focusing on securing a larger base of energy resources, countries in this region, especially China, have started increasing their investments to ramp up their upstream activities. This will result in increasing drilling activities, especially in the unconventional reserve bases like coal bed methane, which, in turn, drives the growth of the market in this region.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Oil Country Tubular Goods Market:

ACE O.C.T.G, Vallourec., United States Steel (USS) Corporation, TMK Group, Tenaris SA, Tata Steel, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation, National Oilwell Varco, MRC Global, Jindal Steel and Power, JFE Steel, ISMT, Corpac Steel, Benteler and ArcelorMittal

The Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Oil Country Tubular Goods market. The Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Oil Country Tubular Goods market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Oil Country Tubular Goods Market 2020-2026 by Product Type and Application:

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

Electric Resistance Welded

Seamless

Grades Covered:

API Grade

Premium Grade

The Scope of Oil Country Tubular Goods Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

