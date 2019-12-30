Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global POS Machines Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. POS Machines Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the POS Machines. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ingenico Group (France), Verifone (United States), The NCR Corp. (United States), VeriFone Systems, Inc. (United States), PAX Technology, Inc. (United States), Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Revel System, Inc (United States), Oracle Corp. (United States) and ShopKeep (United States)

The POS Machines market is expected to grow in the forecasted period due to the rising adoption of smartphones across the world. The enhancements in the POS terminal systems in recent years, rising use of mobile devices for POS transactions, emergence of chip-embedded payment cards and PIN that minimizes security concerns, high government initiatives to encourage the use of payment cards and POS terminals, rise in modern retail, higher adoption of POS terminals in various sectors such as healthcare, hospitality and retail, rapid urbanization and increasing literacy levels, rise in cashless economy and implementation of policies and regulations for electronic payment systems have driven the growth of the global POS machine market.



Market Drivers

The growing popularity of mobile POS across different end-user industries, such as restaurant, retail, and hospitality, owing to its portability is expected to drive the market further.

Market Trend

Increasing demand for POS Machines with Various Features

Growing Adoption of Debit Card / Credit Cards

Restraints

The Issues Related to the Increasing Machine Complexities

Opportunities

Advancement in POS Machines with Technology such as Real-Time Analytics Features

High Demand from The Emerging Countries

The Global POS Machines is segmented by following Product Types:

Fixed POS Terminal, Mobile POS Terminal, Pocket POS Terminal, POS GSM/GPRS Terminal



Major applications/end-users industry are:

Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, Others



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global POS Machines Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the POS Machines market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the POS Machines Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the POS Machines

Chapter 4: Presenting the POS Machines Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the POS Machines market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, POS Machines Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global POS Machines Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



