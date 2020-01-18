Ever since the idea of interchangeable parts and the assembly line came into creation in the early 1900’s, man has been lookiing for a way to increase profitability and lower overall costs. This means replacing human labor as much as feasibly possible.

The rise of the robot has drastically changed the face of factory work as understood today. The Jiangyin Tongli Industrial Co., is a world leader in the robotic industry, creating intelligent handling equipment designed to help lower overall costs, boost production and raise profit levels to a much higher margin than previously thought.

All of the manipulator arms available have been designed with the end user in mind. The complexity of the machinery can be controlled easily with a computer and basic skills. Each arm can be programmed to work in certain directions, with other manipulators functioning only in a single set of movements.

The Jiangyin Tongli Industrial Co., holds major certifications for manufacturing, safety and employee protection. The company is audited frequently internally and externally by various certification services. Each of the manipulators can be inspected and certified at customer request.

All shipments are packed according to customer request. The standard package is wood and tray. Average order requests arrive on location within three months time, depending on location and ease of port access.

Jiangyin Tongli Industrial Co., accepts requests for quotes and has a reasonable MOQ. The website has full details and specifications on each model available in full detail. Customers interested in more can request information via the website.

Ask more at https://www.manipulator17.com/pages/contact-us.html.



Media Contact

Company Name: Jiangyin Tongli Industrial Automation Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Tongli

Email: Send Email

Phone: +86-510-86993232

Address:No.17-2, Anquan Road, Jiangyin City

City: Wuxi

State: Jiangsu

Country: China

Website: https://www.manipulator17.com







