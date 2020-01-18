Global Artificial Organ Market research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis The Global Artificial Organ market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

New research report on “Artificial Organ Market” 2019-2024 is a proficient and in-depth research offers an summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Artificial Organ market. Artificial Organ market report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions. Artificial Organ market report offers an extensive analysis of Artificial Organ industry to guide market players, new entrants and investors to get opinion of Artificial Organ industry.

Scope of the Report:

An artificial organ is a medical device that is implanted or integrated into the body to replicate or augment the natural function of the organ. As per the , artificial organs include implantable devices, such as fully artificial hearts and pacemakers, along with organ support machines, such as dialysis and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999509

Market Overview:

The global artificial organ market was valued at USD 29,366.67 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 44,899.44 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.33%. Factors that are driving the market include the rising geriatric population, scarcity of donor organs, and technological advancements in the artificial organ sector.

Advances in medicine and technology and increased awareness about organ donation and transplantation have contributed to a record number of transplants. But the gap between supply and demand continues. According to the US Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, more than 114,000 patients are on the national transplant waiting list, as of December 2018, and on an average, every 10 minutes, another person is added to the waiting list. 34,770 transplants were performed in 2017, and as of November 2018, a total of 33,431 transplants have been performed in 2018. 95% of US adults support organ donation, but only 54% are actually signed up as donors; only three in 1,000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation. The situation is even direr in countries, such as Japan and South Korea, where the organ donation rates are very low. Hence, the scarcity of donor organs is propelling the demand for artificial organs.

Artificial Organ market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Artificial Organ market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Top Key Players of Artificial Organ Market Report Are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Getinge AB

Medtronic PLC

Abiomed

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

Berlin Heart GmbH

Carmat SA

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Jarvik Heart Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Artificial Organ Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Artificial Organ Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999509

Key Market Trends:



Artificial Kidney is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Organ Type



In the organ type segment of the market, an artificial kidney is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period.



More than 650,000 patients, per year, in the United States and an estimated 2 million patients worldwide are affected by end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Those who live with ESRD make only 1% of the Medicare-covered population, but account for 7% of the Medicare budget. The number of patients in the United States diagnosed with ESRD is increasing by 5% each year. Mortality rates vary depending on the ESRD treatment. After one year of treatment, those on dialysis have a 20-25% mortality rate, with a five-year survival rate of 35%. People who receive transplants have a 3% mortality rate after five years.



As the rate of mortality because of dialysis is increasing, there is increased demand for artificial kidneys, which is propelling the growth of this segment.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue its Dominance in the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the market for artificial organs, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to increased demand for artificial organs. The United States spends a significant parentage of its GDP each year on healthcare. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. Out of this, a substantial part goes into transplants being performed in the United States. Therefore, the United States holds the largest share in the artificial organ market in the North American region.





Artificial Organ Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Artificial Organ Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Artificial Organ Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Artificial Organ Devices by analyzing trends?

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999509

Detailed TOC of Artificial Organ Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.3.2 Scarcity of Donor Organs

4.3.3 Technological Advancements in the Artificial Organ Sector

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Expensive Procedures

4.4.2 Risks Associated With Artificial Organs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Organ Type

5.1.1 Artificial Heart

5.1.1.1 Prosthetic Heart Valves

5.1.1.2 Ventricular Assist Devices

5.1.1.3 Cardiac Pacemakers

5.1.2 Artificial Kidney

5.1.3 Artificial Pancreas

5.1.4 Artificial Lungs

5.1.5 Cochlear Implants

5.1.6 Other Organ Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.2 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 Getinge AB

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Abiomed

6.1.7 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

6.1.8 Berlin Heart GmbH

6.1.9 Carmat SA

6.1.10 Edward Lifesciences Corporation

6.1.11 Jarvik Heart Inc.

6.1.12 Terumo Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

-Plastic Caps and Closures Market 2019 Valuable Industry Status by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Industry Research.co

-Global Security Testing Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Artificial Organ Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024