Global cannabis market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 34.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Global Cannabis Market By Product Type (Buds, Oil, Tinctures, Others), Usage (Medical, Recreational), Crop Variety (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others), Distribution Channel (Physical, Digital, Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 ;
Market Definition: Global Cannabis Market
Cannabis is a type of drug that is obtained from plants such as cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. The active chemical present in the plant is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabis plant has several medical as well as recreational usages. In medical, cannabis is reported to treat nausea, vomiting, chronic pains, asthma and many more diseases. The plant also has psychoactive and physiological effects when taken into the body.
Market Segmentations:
Global Cannabis Market is segmented on the basis of
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product Type
By Form
By End-Use
By Distribution Channel
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
