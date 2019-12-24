NEWS »»»
About Bacillus Coagulans
Bacillus Coagulans is a lactic acid-forming bacterial species within the genus Bacillus. The organism was first isolated and described as Bacillus Coagulans in 1915 by B.W. Hammer at the Iowa Agricultural Experiment Station as a cause of an outbreak of coagulation in evaporated milk packed by an Iowa condensary. Separately isolated in 1935 and described as Lactobacillus sporogenes in the fifth edition of Bergey's Manual, it exhibits characteristics typical of both genera Lactobacillus and Bacillus; its taxonomic position between the families Lactobacillaceae and Bacillaceae was often debated. However, in the seventh edition of Berge’s, it was finally transferred to the genus Bacillus. DNA-based technology was used in distinguishing between the two genera of bacteria which are morphologically similar and possess similar physiological and biochemical characteristics.
Bacillus Coagulans Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:
Geographical Analysis of Bacillus Coagulans Market:
This report focuses on the Bacillus Coagulans in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Bacillus Coagulans Market Segment by Types, covers:
Bacillus Coagulans Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Scope of Report:
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Bacillus Coagulans product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bacillus Coagulans, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bacillus Coagulans in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Bacillus Coagulans competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Bacillus Coagulans breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Bacillus Coagulans market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bacillus Coagulans sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
No. of Bacillus Coagulans Market Report pages: 119
Market Overview of Bacillus Coagulans Market:
1.1 Bacillus Coagulans Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Type I
1.2.2 Type II
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Application I
1.3.2 Application II
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Manufacture I
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Bacillus Coagulans Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Manufacture I Bacillus Coagulans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Manufacture II
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Bacillus Coagulans Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Manufacture II Bacillus Coagulans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Bacillus Coagulans Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Bacillus Coagulans Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Bacillus Coagulans Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Bacillus Coagulans Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
5 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Bacillus Coagulans by Country
5.1 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Bacillus Coagulans Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Bacillus Coagulans Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Bacillus Coagulans Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
……..
10 Global Bacillus Coagulans Market Segment by Type
10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
10.2 Type I Sales Growth and Price
10.2.1 Global Type I Sales Growth (2014-2019)
10.2.2 Global Type I Price (2014-2019)
11 Global Bacillus Coagulans Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Bacillus Coagulans Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Application I, Application II, Application III Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Bacillus Coagulans Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Bacillus Coagulans Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Bacillus Coagulans Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.3 Bacillus Coagulans Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Bacillus Coagulans Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
