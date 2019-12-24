Bacillus Coagulans Market share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Global “Bacillus Coagulans Market” (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Bacillus Coagulans Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. This report categorizes the market based on market overview, regions, analysis by types and applications, market dynamics and manufacturers profiles.

About Bacillus Coagulans

Bacillus Coagulans is a lactic acid-forming bacterial species within the genus Bacillus. The organism was first isolated and described as Bacillus Coagulans in 1915 by B.W. Hammer at the Iowa Agricultural Experiment Station as a cause of an outbreak of coagulation in evaporated milk packed by an Iowa condensary. Separately isolated in 1935 and described as Lactobacillus sporogenes in the fifth edition of Bergey's Manual, it exhibits characteristics typical of both genera Lactobacillus and Bacillus; its taxonomic position between the families Lactobacillaceae and Bacillaceae was often debated. However, in the seventh edition of Berge’s, it was finally transferred to the genus Bacillus. DNA-based technology was used in distinguishing between the two genera of bacteria which are morphologically similar and possess similar physiological and biochemical characteristics.

Bacillus Coagulans Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Ganeden

Sabinsa

Mitsubishi

Nebraska Cultures

Synbiotech

Syngen Biotech

Sanzyme

Microbax

Geographical Analysis of Bacillus Coagulans Market:

This report focuses on the Bacillus Coagulans in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Bacillus Coagulans Market Segment by Types, covers:

Below 100 B

100-200 B

Above 200 B

Bacillus Coagulans Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Drugs

Food

Beverage

Supplement Products

Scope of Report:

The classification of Bacillus Coagulans includes Below 100 B, 100-200 B and Above 200 B. This refers to the effective amount of viable bacteria, and B means Billion CFU/g. The proportion of 100-200 B in 2016 is about 47%.

Bacillus Coagulans is widely used in Drugs, Food, Beverage and Supplement Products. The most proportion of Bacillus Coagulans is Supplement Products, and the proportion in 2016 is 37.5%. The trend of Supplement Products is increasing.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is not intense. Ganeden, Sabinsa, Mitsubishi, Nebraska Cultures, Synbiotech, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Bacillus Coagulans is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 29 million US$ in 2024, from 18 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bacillus Coagulans in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

