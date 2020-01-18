Blood Transfusion Market share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

The “Blood Transfusion Market” report 2019 delivers detailed profiles of key players with latest investigation and highlights the rising opportunities and difficulties looked by Blood Transfusion market. The report examines the market status depending up on its CAGR, latest trends, market dynamics, growth rate, opportunities and forecast details. Blood Transfusion market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Blood Transfusion market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Blood Transfusion market.

Blood Transfusion Market Report Covers the Manufacturers:

Immucor Inc.

Becton Dickinson

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Grifols SA

Kaneka Corporation

Fresenius Kabi

Haemonetics Corporation

Macopharma SA

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999640

Market Overview:

The blood transfusion market was valued at USD 5,704.10 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 7,865.06 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period. Certain factors driving market growth are an increasing number of surgical procedures, increasing accidents and trauma cases, the rise in a number of blood disorders, and technological development.

The most commonly performed surgeries that require blood transfusion include cardiovascular procedures, C-section procedures, and trauma and accident injuries. As per estimates by the NIH, and National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, blood transfusions are very common in the United States, as each year, over 5 million Americans need blood transfusions. A majority of the surgeries performed are for cardiovascular interventions. Also, due to natural calamities and widespread causalities, the demand for blood transfusion is increasing across the globe.

The rise in the number of blood disorders, such as anemia, leukopenia, erythrocytosis, leukocytosis, and thrombocytosis is also boosting the blood transfusion market. As per the WHO, most children with thalassemia are born in low-income countries, where access to blood transfusion is difficult or is available to only a small percentage of the population.

The blood transfusion market is expanding due to various technological advancements. One of the emerging areas of research is the use of stem cell technology to develop lab-grown blood cells for human transfusion. greater than

Scope of the Report:

As per the , blood transfusion is a process in which blood and blood products are collected and transfused into one’s circulation intravenously. Blood transfusion devices include medical devices used in the collection, processing, separation, and preservation of blood and blood products. The global blood transfusion market is calculated by adding the revenue of the products of blood transfusion.

Reasons for Buying Blood Transfusion Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999640

Blood Transfusion Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Functional market industry outline

Up and downstream industry examination

Channels and propositions believability

Market challenge by key players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Key Market Trends:



The Pathogen Reduction System is Expected to have the Largest Market Size



The pathogen reduction system segment of the blood transfusion market is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period. The demand for pathogen reduction system is growing with the emergence of a cost-effective and innovative solution to inactivate or reduce the risk of infection. For example, the INTERCEPT Blood System from Cerus Corporation has significantly enhanced blood safety at more than 100 blood centers, worldwide.



The apheresis device segment is expected to be the second-largest market with a CAGR of 5.80%. It is used primarily for the treatment of leukostasis, caused by elevated white blood count in leukemia. It is also used in severe rheumatoid arthritis, to reduce the risk of antibody-mediated rejection of organ during, systemic lupus, Goodpasture syndrome, polymyositis or dermatomycosis, and preeclampsia and eclampsia in pregnancy.



North America Dominates the Blood Transfusion Market



North America currently dominates the market for blood transfusion and is expected to remain strong in the future due to an increasing number of trauma cases and surgical procedures, which are driving the demand for blood transfusion. The United States holds the majority of the market in North America, primarily due to the increase in road accidents and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the data published by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in 2016, there were 34,439 fatal motor vehicle crashes in the United States, out of which, 37,461 deaths occurred. It resulted in 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people.



Also, as per the estimates of the American National Red Cross, approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day, and nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the country. This indicates the rising demand for blood transfusion in the United States. These statistics also indicate the high requirement for blood transfusion products. Thus, ensuring a consistent supply of these products is crucial to support the growing healthcare requirements in the region.





Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999640

Detailed TOC of Blood Transfusion Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

4.2.2 Rise in the Number of Blood Disorders

4.2.3 Increasing Accidents and Trauma Cases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.2 High Costs Associated with Handling of Blood and its Components

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Blood Bag and Accessory

5.1.2 Blood Mixer

5.1.3 Fridge and Freezer

5.1.4 Filter

5.1.4.1 Inline Filter

5.1.4.2 Dockable Filter

5.1.5 Blood Component Separator

5.1.6 Apheresis Device

5.1.7 Pathogen Reduction System

5.1.8 Consumables and Supplies

5.1.9 Other Products

5.2 By End-user

5.2.1 Hospital

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.2.3 Blood Bank

5.2.4 Other End-users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Immucor Inc.

6.1.2 Becton Dickinson

6.1.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.4 Terumo Corporation

6.1.5 Grifols SA

6.1.6 Kaneka Corporation

6.1.7 Fresenius Kabi

6.1.8 Haemonetics Corporation

6.1.9 Macopharma SA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Context Aware Computing Market 2019-2024 | Global Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast

-Smart Water Management Market 2019-2024 | Global Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast

-Global Industrial Lasers Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Blood Transfusion Market 2019 Valuable Industry Status by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Industry Research.co