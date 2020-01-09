Multi Pad Drilling Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Pad Size (Up to 6 Pad, Above 6 Pad), By Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

The global multi pad drilling market size is likely to witness high growth rates during the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for energy for serving various commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. A report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Multi Pad Drilling Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Pad Size (Up to 6 Pad, Above 6 Pad), By Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026,”presents a comprehensive overview of the market.

As per the current multi pad drilling market trends, the up to 6 pad segment is likely to witness high multi pad drilling market share with respect to pad size. This dominance of the segment is on account of the cost-efficient and easy to use properties of this segment that increases its popularity.

Rise in Demand for Crude Oil to Propel Growth

The surging demand for crude oil and natural gas is a major factor boosting the multi pad drilling market growth and further anticipated to continue doing so in the forecast period as well. The rise in demand for natural gas and crude oil has propelled exploration activities. The above factor will help in the augmentation of the overall multi pad drilling market share in the coming years.

On the flip side, stringent regulations imposed by government organizations for environment protection may restrict the overall multi pad drilling market size from growing in the coming years. This, coupled with the need for large lands for multiple drilling, special rigs for special drilling activities, may also hamper the overall multi pad drilling market revenue in the coming years.

KeyMulti Pad Drilling Market Manufacturers:

Cheasapeake Operating Inc.

Continental Resources

Encana Corporation

CONSOL Energy

Devon Energy

Hess Corporation

Earthstone Resources

Nabors Industries

Marathon Oil Corporation

Cairn Oil and Gas

Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Chevron, ExxonMobil

Highest Number of Shale Boom Activities to Help North America and the Middle East Dominate Market

From a geographical perspective, North America and the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to earn high multi pad drilling market shares in the forecast period. This is attributable to the maximum number of shale boom activities in the region. The USA is the leading nation, followed by the GCC countries in the Middle East.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant multi pad drilling market growth on account of the increasing rate of adoption of the drilling market with China and India as the lead nations. Furthermore, the increasing number of exploration in both offshore and onshore activities in Europe and Latin America are likely to help these regions earn stable multi pad drilling market revenues in the coming years.

Key Industry Developments:

December 2018 A multi pad drilling record was set by KMG Nabors Drilling for drilling five wells with the help of the Rig#584 within 179.7 days. This rilling was performed for a major client in the Tengiz field situated in Kazakhstan. It took an approximate of 32.9 days to complete the single well drilling operation.

March 2019 A natural gas drilling rig operation worth USD 19 million was announced to be successful in March this year by a drilling company SCANDRILL situated in Tyler, Texas. The rig named TITAN has less impact on the environment and is more efficient. This allows drilling of different holes in smaller areas with ease.

Increasing Investments in Drilling Activities to Bode Well for Market Competitors

Major multi pad drilling market manufacturers are investing huge sums into drilling activities in various parts of the world. The increasing drilling well activities will help in the rise in demand for multi pad drilling equipment, thus generating high revenues for the market in the forthcoming years.

