The global “vision care” market size is expected to reach USD 192.85 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding ocular diseases in emerging nations is expected to aid the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of vision care products will boost the vision care market growth in the forthcoming year. In addition, the growing cases of cataracts to create growth opportunities for the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 51% of the world’s blindness is caused due to cataracts. In addition, the increasing risks of cataract incidence predominantly in developing as well as developed countries will fuel demand for vision care.

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Essilor

CooperVision

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

GrandVision

Carl Zeiss

Menicon

Luxottica

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Vision Care Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vision Care Market Size by analysing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Vision Care Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Favorable Reimburusmnet policies to Stimulate Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 38.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Higher adoption of vision care products in the region will further create opportunities for the market. Factors such as increasing awareness of the ocular disease, favorable reimbursement for cataract surgery, and increasing inclination towards eye care products is projected to further escalate the market’s revenue in North America. The market in Latin America is estimated to grow at a steady rate alongside the Middle East and Africa. The unmet need for vision care in Latin America is estimated to be one of the prime reasons for spurring the growth in the region

FDA Approval for Pargon’s New Manufacturing Facility to Spur Sales Opportunities

The approval of Paragon Vision Science’s newly-constructed contact lens manufacturing site in suburban Phoenix by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will boost the vision care market trends. For instance, The facility will produce advanced ortho-k products such asParagon CRT®foruse in the United States. The new site is more than double the size of the company’s current plant in nearby Mesa, Arizona.

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players)

4.2. Epidemiology of Ocular Disease - For Key Countries, 2018

4.3. Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

4.4. Snapshot: U.S Reading Glasses Market, 2018

4.5. Key Trends in Vision Care Market

4.6. Key Pipeline Products

5. Global Vision Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Type

5.2.1. Eyewear

5.2.1.1. Spectacles

5.2.1.2. Sunglasses

5.2.1.3. Contact Lens

5.2.2. Intraocular Lenses

5.2.3. Ocular Health

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

5.3.1. Retail Store

5.3.2. Online Store

5.3.3. Hospitals and Clinics

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Europe

5.4.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.4. Latin America

5.4.5. Middle East and Africa

6. North America Vision Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

TOC Continued….

Order Full Report:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101731

