Antifouling AgentMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun

Hempel

Advance Marine Coating

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

The antifouling agent utilizes its strong osmotic action, does not form a film on the surface layer, penetrates into the internal micropores, and forms a nanoscopic spherical crystalline curing layer, which can excellently prevent the entry of various water pollutants without affecting the color of the substrate. And permeability, to avoid the substrate caused by moisture retention inside the substrate lesions; dust and pollution can only float on the substrate surface, easy to clean. Waterproof and anti-fouling protection agent has strong penetration and plays a full protective role on the ground of buildings.

Fouling damages the body of the ship and decreases maneuverability which further leads to safety hazards. Therefore, coating shipping vessels with antifouling agents enhances not only the strength but also the overall performance of the vessels. These agents improve vessel performance by inhibiting the growth of sub-aquatic organisms on the underwater surfaces of the same. Commercial ships are generally coated with synthetic chemical compound paints. These chemical paints have adverse environmental effects. Rising ecological concerns are fuelling the need for biologically derived eco-friendly antifouling options. These may provide biomimetic and natural antifouling coatings. Biomimetics are expected to spur newer innovations in non-toxic options.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) antifouling agent market size was valued at more than USD 22 million in 2017 and is anticipated to increase further due to increase in capital expenditure for the offshore vessels development in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Angola.Europe antifouling agent market demand was above 6 kilo tons in 2017. Countries including the UK and Italy where high penetration of yacht manufacturers is noted is likely to be among the key factors to drive the demand in the region.U.S. antifouling agent market size witnessed demand of more than 3 kilo tons in 2017 and is projected to observe significant growth over the forecast period. Increase in unconventional sources production such as tight oil and shale gas in Canada and the U.S. is expected to favorably impact the industry.

The global Antifouling Agent market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Antifouling Agent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antifouling Agent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Antifouling Agent in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Antifouling Agent manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Antifouling Agent Market Segment by Type covers:

Organotin Compounds

Biocides

Copper

Antifouling Agent Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs and Production Platform

Gas and Oil

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the marketgrowth rateof Antifouling Agent market?

What are thekey factors drivingthe global Antifouling Agent market?

Who are thekey manufacturersin Antifouling Agent market space?

What are themarket opportunities, market risk and market overviewof the Antifouling Agentmarket?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Antifouling Agent market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Antifouling Agent market?

What are the Antifouling Agent market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Antifouling Agentindustries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applicationsof Antifouling Agentmarket?

What aresales, revenue, and price analysis by regionsof Antifouling Agent industries?

Key Benefits to purchase this report

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information,growth rateof Antifouling Agent market in 2025is also explained.Additionally, type wise and application wise consumptiontables andfiguresof Antifouling Agent marketare also given.

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Antifouling Agent Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Antifouling Agent Market Analysis by Regions

4 Global Antifouling Agent Market Competition, by Manufacturer

5 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Continued…

