Automotive Fuel Cell Stack Parts Market Summary:Individual cells are stacked to achieve a higher voltage and power is called a fuel cell stack, or just a stack.

Scope of the Automotive Fuel Cell Stack Parts Report:

A singlefuel cell consists of a membrane electrode assembly (MEA) and two flow-field plates delivering about 0.5 and 1V voltage (too low for most applications).

Automotive Fuel Cell Stack Parts Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Parker-Hannifin (USA)

Sumitomo Riko (Japan)

Toyota Boshoku (Japan)

Core-Line (Japan)

Kobe Steel (Japan)… and many more

Automotive Fuel Cell Stack Parts Market Segmentation Analysis Includes:

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cells

Membrane

Bipolar Plates

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

