Global Machine Translation Market Reports Presents Industry Surveys, Product Descriptions, Different Types of Applications, Major Manufacturers, Machine Translation Market Demand, Market Volume, and Machine Translation Market Development Forecasts 2020-2024.

Global “Machine Translation Market”2020 report implement in-depth research of the industry with a focus on the current market trends future prospects. Themachine translation market analysis considers sales from the defense, IT, automotive, and healthcare. Our study also finds the sales of machine translation in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the defense segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advances will play a significant role in the defense segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global machine translation market report looks at factors such as increased demand for content localization, globalization of businesses, increased government spending on language services, and increasing adoption of voice search. However, open-source machine translation service tools, market fragmentation, and data privacy and security risks in online translation services may hamper the growth of the machine translation industry over the forecast period.

The global Machine Translation market is valued at USD 971.87 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.34% during 2020-2024. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Machine Translation market based on company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

The Machine Translation Market report also focuses on some of the key growth prospect, including new product launches, MandA, RandD, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and growth of the key players functioning in the market, both in terms of regional and global scale. Analysts forecast the Global Machine Translation market to grow at the Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Increase in localization of video content

The demand for video content translations is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to the growing consumer preference for product and service-specific videos. Corporate organizations are increasingly using machine video translation services to attract customers through visual and audio content. In addition, the rising demand for webinars and tutorials in local languages has further increased the need for translating video content. This trend is encouraging many market vendors to provide quick and efficient translation services with flexible solutions to offer high-quality video content across various languages and cultures. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

List of theTop Key Playersof Machine Translation Market:

Alphabet Inc

Asia Online Pte Ltd

Cloudwords Inc

Honyaku Center Inc

International Business Machines Corp

Lionbridge Technologies Inc

Microsoft Corp

SDL Plc

SYSTRAN SA

and TransPerfect Global Inc

The scope of the report covers all the major system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global Machine Translation industry. Market values are based on the end-user (public and private) based on the manufacturing of Machine Translation systems. Machine Translation market manufacturers place orders when they receive work orders from Machine Translation market operators such as commercial, military, and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end-user perspective, considering their (Machine Translation market operators) orders for the Machine Translation market.

Market Dynamics:

Globalization of business The expansion of businesses across the world has increased the need for individuals that are proficient in translation services. Business expansions have made it necessary for companies to translate their documents to comply with regional trade tariffs and laws. Companies are also focusing on expanding their customer base by localizing their services, marketing strategies, and marketing content. These factors have increased the demand for language translation and interpretation services which will lead to the expansion of the global machine translation market at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.

Global Machine Translation Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 147 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Machine Translation Market by means of aregion:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Machine Translation market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Research Objectives Of Machine Translation Market Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Machine Translation Market.

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.

Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global machine translation market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading machine translation manufacturers, that include Alphabet Inc., Asia Online Pte Ltd., Cloudwords Inc., Honyaku Center Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lionbridge Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., SDL Plc, SYSTRAN SA, and TransPerfect Global Inc.Also, the machine translation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Following are Key Queries of Machine Translation market:

Which geographical region would have more demand for Machine Translation products/services?

What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Machine Translation region-wise market?

Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR and annual Machine Translation growth?

What is the ongoing and estimated Machine Translation market size in the upcoming years?

What is the Machine Translation market possibility for long-term investment?

What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Machine Translation market new players?

What are the risk and challenges involved in Machine Translation suppliers?

What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Machine Translation product in the coming years?

What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Machine Translation market?

What are the latest trends in the regional Machine Translation market and how prosperous they are?

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Machine Translation market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Machine Translation market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Machine Translation market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Machine Translation market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Machine Translation market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Machine Translation market by offline distribution channel

Global Machine Translation market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Machine Translation market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed sports merchandise market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed sports merchandise market in Americas

Licensed sports merchandise market in EMEA

Licensed sports merchandise market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

