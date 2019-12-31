Bioengineered Stents Market is driven by rise in hospital admissions for cardiovascular disorders, along with enhanced bioengineered technology expansion in the stent industry globally.

Bioengineered Stents: Introduction

Stents are small expandable tubes, which are used in treating weakened or narrowed arteries and other lumens in the body. In patients suffering from coronary artery disease (CAD), stents are used for opening narrowed arteries, thereby reducing symptoms, such as chest pain, or for treating a heart attack.

Bioengineered stent is also called antibody-coated stent. This type of stent is different from Drug Eluting Stent (DES), as it does not contain a polymer and does not use a drug. Thus, it helps for speeding up the cell lining of the artery (endothelialization), which promote natural healing.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Bioengineered Stents Market

There is an increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary heart disease and ischemic heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, between 2013 and 2016, 121.5 million U.S. adults had some form of cardiovascular disease. Moreover, between 2014 and 2015, direct and indirect costs of total cardiovascular diseases and stroke were recorded at US$ 351.2 Bn.

Rise in hospital admissions for cardiovascular disorders, along with enhanced bioengineered technology expansion in the stent industry globally is boosting the global bioengineered stents market

Percutaneous coronary intervention has revolutionized the coronary artery disease treatment. Consecutive improvements in implantation techniques and stent design and materials in combination with dual antiplatelet therapy have resulted in improved stent safety, thus driving the global bioengineered stents market.

Key Restraints of Global Bioengineered Stents Market

Availability of pharmaceutical therapies for cardiovascular disease management is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global bioengineered stents market. For instance, according to the American College of Cardiology (ACC), the number of people undergoing pharmaceutical treatment was anticipated to increase by 13.9 million in the U.S. in 2017.

High cost of bioengineered stents can hinder market

Strategic Developments and Emerging Economies to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Companies operating in the global bioengineered stents market are focusing on meeting the needs of medical communities and patient population by developing novel therapies. Several players are also investing in developing advanced bioengineered stents platforms, strengthening market position through acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, etc.

In July 2018, Terumo Corporation announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Essen Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a China-based medical device company. Essen Technology is a specialized enterprise of drug-eluting stents (DES).

In May 2015, Abbott announced that it had received CE Mark for the latest advancement of its Absorb stent system, called Absorb GT1, which combined the fully dissolving stent with a next-generation delivery catheter to help doctors treat people with heart disease

Emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities in the global bioengineered stents market, as there is an increase in the number of patient population and initiatives by governments in the health care sector

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Bioengineered Stents Market

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global bioengineered stents market due to increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rise in surgical procedures, and presence of key players in the region

The bioengineered stents market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in patient population, increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, initiatives by governments in the health care sector, and interest of key players in expanding into the Asia Pacific region. According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Japan Patients Survey in 2014, an estimated 1.73 million people in Japan (population: 127 million) suffered from heart disease.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

Key players in the global bioengineered stents market are focusing on research and development activities. Companies are adopting various growth strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, product upgrades, product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, etc. Leading players operating in the global bioengineered stents market are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL

Abbott

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

STENTYS SA

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Vascular Concept

W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

ENDOLOGIX, INC.

