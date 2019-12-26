NEWS »»»
Surgical Robots Market
The global surgical robots market is poised to touch USD 6,875.1 million by 2026, displaying a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the surgical robots market growth is the rising prevalence of non-communicable or chronic diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes, and COPD. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are responsible for about 71% of global deaths every year. These diseases require intense medication and in most cases, surgery is the only available option. The World Economic Forum estimates that 1 in every 3 adults globally suffers from multiple chronic conditions, increasing annual healthcare costs between 80 and 300%. Since chronic diseases can require multiple surgical procedures, patients are now demanding minimally invasive techniques to reduce their suffering. Surgical robots are an important milestone in this regard.
The report covers:
Leading Players operating in the Surgical Robots Market are:
Rising Regulatory Approvals Identified as Chief Growth Driver
As surgical robots are essentially dealing with sensitive parts of the body, regulatory authorities are somewhat reluctant to clear the products for usage. Having said that, recent advancements in surgical robots and the advent of high precision products have churned out several regulatory clearances. Subsequently, increasing regulatory approvals will favor the growth of the global surgical robots market. In 2019, Zimmer Biomet received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the usage of its latest product ‘Rosa One Brain Application’. The system allows surgical navigation and positioning for operations related to neurological body parts, wherein extreme precision methods are required. Fortune Business Insights predicts that advancements in neurological surgeries will account for significant amount of growth of the global surgical robots market.
Rising Geriatric Population to Swell the Market
Increasing number of aging people is giving rise to critical challenges to healthcare systems all around the world. According to the WHO, by 2050, number of people above the age of 60 will have reached 22%, almost double the current number. Furthermore, the WHO estimates that by 2020 itself, people aged 60 and above will outnumber children under the age of 5. As a person ages, she becomes more vulnerable to different kinds of communicable and non-communicable diseases most of which require surgeries, such as cataract and diabetic retinopathy. Since their bodies are not strong enough to bear the trauma of a traditional surgery, geriatric people are increasingly relying on advancements in minimally invasive surgical procedures to reduce their pain. In this context, surgical robots can play a crucial role as they can make surgeries as minimally invasive as possible. This is likely to expand the surgical robots market size during the forecast period.
