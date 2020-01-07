Mobility-as-a-Service Industry 2020 Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the market.

Mobility-as-a-Service Market 2020 report focus on Global and regional Market, providing information on major players like Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, Traders, Customers, investors etc. It helps in visualizing the composition of the Mobility-as-a-Service market across each indication by highlighting the key commercial assets and Players. Mobility-as-a-Service Market Report Pinpoint Data type include capacity, production, Market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, Gross margin, Growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc.The report provides Strategists for Marketers and Senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Mobility-as-a-Service sector. Industry researcher project Mobility-as-a-Service market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 33.32% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the MaaS partnership with transportation companies.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the government support for promoting use of public transport system.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is issues related to privacy and data breach.

About Mobility-as-a-Service Market

The increasing use of online on-demand transportation services is mainly driven by innovative user-friendly mobile apps used by consumers to book rides using their smartphones. Such platforms incorporate the entire services ecosystem, including start-to-end trip planning, booking, ticketing, and payments, for different modes of transport into a single app/platform and are focused on providing a seamless travel experience to the consumer. The user-centricity, ease of use, and efficiency of such platforms are boosting the adoption among consumers. Our research analysts have predicted that the mobility-as-a-service market will register a CAGR of over 35% by 2023.

Mobility-as-a-Service Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Rising penetration of smartphones and internet

The penetration of smartphones and high-speed Internet is a key factor promoting the development and growth of online technology platforms and services such as ride-hailing, online food delivery, and e-retail

Access to the internet on-the-go has made it easier to find products, services, and information in real time and access payment platforms round-the-clock, which makes it convenient for end-users to carry out transactions or make purchases

Concerns about passenger’s safety

Passenger safety is a major challenge in the global MaaS market

Commercial mobility services, particularly ridesharing, have witnessed frequent cases of passenger harassment over the last few years

Such cases occur partly due to the lack of due diligence by service aggregators/operators to verify drivers and the lack of passenger safety features in commercial vehicles

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the mobility-as-a-service market during the 2019-2023, view our report

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Mobility-as-a-Service market size.

Geographically,this report is segmented into several key Regions covering:Americas, APAC, EMEA

Key vendors operating in 2020 Mobility-as-a-Service market space are-

Greenlines Technology, Lyft, Inc, MaaS Global, moovel Group GmbH, Omio, SkedGo Pty Ltd, Uber Technologies Inc

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

Following are the objectives of The 2020 Mobility-as-a-Service Market Report:

To describe and forecast the overall Mobility-as-a-Service market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of authentication type, functionality type, component, and application.

To forecast the market size for various segments, by key region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Mobility-as-a-Service market.

To strategically analyze the Micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, Prospects, and Contributions to the total market.

To analyze opportunities in the overall Mobility-as-a-Service market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To profile key players and analyze their Market ranking in terms of revenues and core competencies and provide details of the competitive landscape for the Mobility-as-a-Service market leaders.

To analyze growth strategies such as Contracts, Mergers and Acquisitions, Product launches and Developments, and Research and Development (RandD) in the overall Mobility-as-a-Service market.

