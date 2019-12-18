Top Players in Digital Certificates Market are Gemalto, DocuSign, GoDaddy, Entrust Datacard, Kofax, Verisign, GMO GlobalSign Inc., Ascertia, Identrust Inc., SIGNiX Digital Signatures, Secured Signing Ltd., Cognate, Comodo Group Inc.

The rapid adoption of digitalization across diverse sectors is the chief driver of the global digital certificates market. Recently Fortune Business Insights announced a report, titled “Digital Certificates Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Hardware, Software), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-Based), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Education and Research, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Human Resources, Manufacturing, Government and Defence), and Geography Forecast till 2025.” According to the report in 2017, North America was leading the global digital certificates market. The growth witnessed is attributable to high Internet penetration in the region. The region is also expected to lead the global digital certificates market through the forecast period 2018-2025.

North America boasts the presence of several leading companies such as GoDaddy Group, Indentrust, and others, which is imperative to the growth of any regional market. Against this backdrop, Fortune Business Insights predicts the North America digital certificates market to gain from expansion strategies adopted by the leading companies.

Europe is also among the leading regions in the global digital certificates market. Europe held a significant share in the global market in 2017. The growth witnessed in the region is attributable to the increasing number of digital certification authorities in Europe. For instance, the European Union created an EU certification framework for ICT security digital certification in 2017. The framework comprises of arrangements as a comprehensive set of rules, technical requirements, standards, and procedures. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global digital certificates market.

Some of the organizations operating in the global digital certificates market are GMO GlobalSign Inc., GoDaddy Group, Cognate Inc., Verisign Inc., Gemalto N.V., Comodo Group Inc., Signix Inc., Ascertia, Secured Signing Ltd., Docusign Inc., Identrust Inc., Kofax Ltd.,and Entrust Datacard Corp.

“IoT Integration in Digital Certificates to Enable Growth”

“Key market players are emphasizing o the integration of machine leering and internet of things in digital certificates. This is anticipated to enable growth in the global digital certificates market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Some of the factors expected to drive the global digital certificates market during the forecast period are the growing market of biometrics and rapid technological updates in digital documents such as PDF, MS Word, and others. Additionally, increasing the adoption of Blockchain technology and cloud-based software is likely to fuel the demand in the global digital certificates market.

On the flip side, complications associated with digital certificates and lack of digital certificates authority are major factors that may hamper the growth in the global digital certificates market.

“Ascertia and Entrust Partnered to Gain Higher Share in Market”

The competition among the global digital certificates market players is very high. Key players are strategizing to acquire and partner with other players in order to establish a strong foothold in the global market. For Instance, GoDaddy acquired Cognate Inc. in 2018, tointroduce the Blockchain platform in digital certificates to make the transfer with effective authentication, control, data security, and integrity. Additionally, in Jan 2019 Ascertia and Entrust Data Card Corp. got in a partnership to introduce document signing certificate enabled with TSA, SCVP, and OSCP to enhance efficiency and security. This is anticipated to increase the growth rate in the global digital certificates market during the forecast period 2018-2025.

