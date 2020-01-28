New York, January 28, 2020: The Maleic Anhydride Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7%. Maleic anhydride is used as a one of the feedstocks within the producing of unsaturated polyester resins. Maleic chemical compound is an acid anhydride of acid, colourless to white organic compound and versatile chemical intermediate that is used to provide one,4-butanediol, tetrahydrofuran (THF) and gamma-butyrolactone (GBL). it’s primarily created from feed stocks like n-butane and benzine of that production from n-butane holds important share. this is often principally attributed to low cost and atmosphere friendly nature of n-butane as compared to benzine. As benzine is unhealthful in nature and represent high cost.

Global Maleic Anhydride Market is segmented based on the raw material as N-Butane and Benzene. Based on application it covers UPR, 1,4-BDO, Additives, Copolymers and Others Global Maleic Anhydride Market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Maleic Anhydride Market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Lanxess, Huntsman, Bartek, Nippon Shokubai, Polynt, Flint Hills, Sasol, MOL Hungarian, Changzhou Yabang, Thirumalai, Zhejiang Jianghshan Chemicals and Mitsubishi Chemicals and Bluestar Harbing petrolchemicals.

Report Scope:

The global Maleic Anhydride Market report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level. The report also provides competitive landscape covering company market shares with detailed profiling for major revenue contributing companies.

Competitive Rivalry

Global Maleic Anhydride Market share consists of several players including Lanxess, Huntsman, Bartek, Nippon Shokubai, Polynt, Flint Hills, Sasol, MOL Hungarian, Changzhou Yabang, Thirumalai, Zhejiang Jianghshan Chemicals and Mitsubishi Chemicals and Bluestar Harbing petrolchemicals.

The Maleic Anhydride Market has been segmented as below:

The Maleic Anhydride Market is segmented on the lines of Maleic Anhydride Market, By Raw Material, Maleic Anhydride Market, By Application and Maleic Anhydride Market, By Region.

Maleic Anhydride Market, By Raw Material this market is segmented on the basis of N-Butane and Benzene. Maleic Anhydride Market, By Application this market is segmented on the basis of UPR, 1,4-BDO, Additives, Copolymers and Others. Maleic Anhydride Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

The Report Covers:

Global Maleic Anhydride Market estimates & forecast from 2015 to 2024, with CAGR for 2018-2024.

Comparative market size analysis for 2017 & 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024.

Global Maleic Anhydride Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management .

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

