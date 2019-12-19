Global frac sand market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8931.41 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 15.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Frac Sand Marketis a complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. The Global Frac Sand Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The Global Frac Sand Market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Global Frac Sand Market By Type (Northern White Sand, Brown (Brady) Sand, Others), Application (Oil Exploitation, Natural Gas Exploration), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global frac sand market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8931.41 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 15.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising oil and gas exploration activities, the growing adoption of hydraulic fracturing techniques and cost-effectiveness over other proppants.

Competitive Analysis:

Global frac sand market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of frac sand market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the frac sand market are Emerge Energy Services., Hi-Crush Inc., U.S. SILICA., Chieftain Sand, Inc., Di-Corp, LaPrairie Group of Companies, Sibelco, Source Energy Services, Victory Nickel Inc., Vista Proppants and Logistics, Chongqing Changjiang Bearing Co., Ltd., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Fairmount Santrol, SmartSand, Inc., Badger Mining Corporation, Preferred Sand, Permian Frac Sand LLC, Superior Silica Sands, Atlas Sand Company, LLC, Liberty Materials Inc, Sierra Frac Sand, LLC, amongst others.

Market Definition: Global Frac Sand Market

Frac sand is naturally occurring high purity quartz sand that has been processed from pure and organic sandstone. It is highly durable, strong and a crush resistant material that is adopted for oil exploitation and natural gas exploration. It is used as a proppant in the process of hydraulic fracturing process to extract out petroleum fluids such as natural gas, oil and other related petroleum products from pore spaces into the well.

Market Drivers:

• Rising demand for oil and gas over the globe accelerates the growth of this market

• The rising adoption of hydraulic fracturing process to extract oil raises the demand for frac sand as more than thousand tons of frac sand is needed for a single hydraulic fracturing process

• Release of fine-mesh frac sand and increased demand for the same due to its enhanced features boosts the growth of this market

• Frac sand is less expensive and cost friendly compared to its substitutes such as resin-coated and ceramic proppants

• Rising demand for petroleum based products also contribute to its growth

• Technological advancements in the process of oil extraction

Market Restraints:

• Lack of proper infrastructure and transportation system hinders the growth of this market

• Fluctuations in the price of oil also restrains the growth of this market

• Fall in the practice of drilling activities effects its growth

Key Developments in the Market:

• In September 2018, Gen6 Proppants (Gen6), a frac sand solution provider has installed a new frac sand mine by purchasing 1000 mine in order to increase its production capacity. With this purchase, it would not only increase its product base but would also provide high quality frac sand at an effective cost with a low distribution cost. Thus, Gn6 Proppants would expand its business in the region of Haynesville and would soon export the same globally.

• In July 2016, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., in order to expand its frac sand business, entered into an agreement to acquire regional frac sand producer in Texas. With this acquisition, it would satisfy its customers and produce the best quality frac sand by making the most use of the Texas mine. It would expand their customer base and product offering, by offering high quality and cost effective proppants

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key Market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

