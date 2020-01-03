Global E-Compass Market Report (2020-2023) focuses on global major leading E-Compass Market players with information such as company profiles, contact information. E-Compass Market Environment Analysis, Macroeconomic Analysis of Upstream and downstream industry, Raw Materials Sources, Development Trend, and Analysis by Regions, Product Type and Applications is also carried out.

Global E-Compass Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of E-Compass market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and E-Compass industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global E-Compass Market is accounted for $9321.1 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2%to reach $2521.1 million by 2023.

Sensors used in consumer electronics, use of e-compasses in UAVs and AUVs and high demand for mineral explorations across the globe are fostering the market growth. However, widespread use of GPS technology and changing geomagnetic maps are deterring the market growth. Compass for autonomous cars coordination and usage in augmented reality and gaming applications provide lucrative growth opportunity for the market.

E-Compass Market 2020 Overview:

Based on Application, Surveying can be done for land, aeronautical, marine and mine surveying. It is important to know cutting and filling volumes in many surveys. Most underwater excavations are labor intensive and thus they need to accurately locate artifacts is paramount.

Digital close range photogrammetry is an alternative method to volume calculation. Digital close range photogrammetry method is used for 3D surveying of objects.Based on Product, Three Dimensional E-Compass uses a three-axis accelerometer and three axis magnetometer.

The accelerometer measures the components of the earth's gravity and the magnetometer measures the components of earth's magnetic field. Since both the accelerometer and magnetometer are fixed on the Printed Circuit Board (PCB), their readings change according to the orientation of the PCB. The eCompass algorithms can therefore also be used to create a 3D Pointer with the pointing direction defined by the yaw and pitch angles.

North America and Europe represent significant growth revenues, attributed to high demand for advanced wearable devices and high per capita income in the regions. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period due to demand for portable electronics products.

2020 Leading manufacturers of E-Compass Market:

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Honeywell International, Invensense Inc., Magnachip Semiconductor, MCube Inc, MEMSIC, NXP Semiconductors, Oceanserver Technologies, PNI Sensors Corporation, ST Microelectronics and Truenorth Technologies Ltd

The E-Compass Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the E-Compass market. The E-Compass Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall E-Compass market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

E-Compass Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

Materials Covered:

Fiberglass

Ceramic-Based Materials

Foamed Plastics

Mineral Wool

Other Materials

Insulation Types Covered:

Thermal Insulation

Acoustic and Vibration Insulation

Electric Insulation

Aircraft Platforms Covered:

Space Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

Helicopters

Military Aircrafts

Other Platforms

Applications Covered:

Engine

Airframe

Other Applications

The Scope of E-Compass Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders of E-Compass Market

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 E-Compass Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Pipeline Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis of E-Compass Market

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global E-Compass Market, ByProduct

6 Global E-Compass Market, By End User

7 Global E-Compass Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

8 Key Developments included in E-Compass Market

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling in E-Compass Market

Continued

