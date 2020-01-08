Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market" report is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies.

The global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bruker Corporation

JPK Instruments

NT-MDT

Keysight Technologies

Park Systems

Witec

Asylum Research(Oxford Instruments)

Nanonics Imaging

Nanosurf

Hitachi High-Technologies

Anasys Instruments

RHK Technology

A.P.E. Research

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Grade

Research Grade AFM

Industrial Grade AFM

By Mode

Non-Contact AFM

Contact Mode AFM

Tapping Mode AFM

Segment by Application

Life Sciences and Biology

Semiconductors and Electronics

Nanomaterials Science

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

Chapter Five: Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Chapter Seven: Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter Eight: Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market

