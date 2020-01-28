Los Angeles, USA - Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, “Little America” originates from Emmy Award-nominated Lee Eisenberg, Academy Award nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, Emmy Award winner Alan Yang, and Epic Magazine. The first season of eight episodes will debut in its entirety and has earned a critics’ score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Among many other brilliant actors, Innocent ("Brian") stars in Episode 5, "The Baker", alongside Kemiyondo Coutinho ("Beatrice") and Susan Basemera ("Yuliana"). Innocent delivers an effortless and authentic performance as the only child of a single mother from Uganda, who becomes known throughout the world for her famous cookie brand. Throughout the journey, mother and son struggle through the day to day challenges of life.

At one point, Beatrice and Brian have to sleep on the floor of friends' homes while Beatrice is out on the streets of Louisville, KY selling her homemade cookies. This heartwarming and true-life story is definitely one of the leading episodes of the entire "Little America" series. At the “Little America” screening on January 23, 2020 held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Innocent received accolades from fellow series cast members as well as from Executive Producers Lee Eisenberg and Sian Heder.

The truest “African American”, Innocent Jr. is the son of popular Nigerian American comedian, Wamilele, who began his journey as an immigrant to this country. Wamilele is currently a nominee for AFRIFAMU's "Best African Comedian" Award. Innocent's mom, Makeda Tene', is an American actress, writer, and vocalist whose album "In The Atmosphere", landed on the ballot for the 2019 Grammy Awards. It is no surprise that Innocent Jr. is destined for success.

As a child actor, Innocent Jr. is doing a commendable job in the highly applauded Apple TV Series. His presence in this series is a sign that a promising future awaits him. Different media agencies have been complementing the show in the following words: "Although each finely crafted, beautifully filmed, well-photographed vignette naturally touches on hot-button social circumstances and issues, ‘Little America’ is hardly some overwrought piece of propaganda advocating extreme takes on either side of the political spectrum. It’s far too nuanced and complex and sophisticated for that.”

"It’s also funny as hell at times and filled with memorable portraits of real, three-dimensional, flawed but in most cases relatable and eminently likable fellow human travelers on this planet. For a series comprising such seemingly disparate cultural and geographical elements, there’s a sense of care for each installment. Every episode is introduced with music from the characters’ country of origin and includes a bilingual ‘inspired by a true story’ tag, and several are directed by filmmakers who share an ethnic origin with their characters.”

Keeping into consideration such high praise for the show, Innocent Jr. has really landed a big role. The junior talent is also open to new offers and acting opportunities.

About “Little America”:

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, “Little America” goes beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America when they’re more relevant now than ever.

