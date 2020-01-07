Orbis Research adds Global Exhibition Market Research Report with Industry Size, Share, Economic Impact, Future Scope, Key Segments, In-depth Study & Scenario to Its Database.

The driving factors influencing the global exhibition market includes the increasing demand of business events, conducting workshops, and increasing number of new audience and clients. With the increasing traction of technology, there is a growing number of exhibitions conducted to offer their own apps with an expanding capacities for industries to provide positive impact for businesses.

Company Coverage:

Informa

RELX Group

Messe Frankfurt

Messe Düsseldorf

Exhibition is regarded as one of an important marketing strategy by most type of businesses, from large multinationals to small family businesses. Through an exhibition, manufacturers of different products get the opportunity of communicating face-to-face with customers and probable future clients. Also, through participating in an exhibition, organizations measure the strength of their competitors and focus on all the necessary changes which are required to grab the attention of more customers.

Exhibition is mainly of four types: Art Exhibition, Trade Exhibition, Consumer Exhibition and Museums. An art exhibition displays various artistic instruments such as photographs, paintings, statues, etc. Trade exhibition/shows are usually organized between organizations and businesses. Consumer exhibitions are organized to showcase newly launched products and services to potential consumers. Lastly, Museums are non-commercial exhibition and are dedicated to preserve all the valued scientific, artistic, cultural and historical objects.

Regional Coverage:

The US

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

There are two type of exhibition in terms of venue, outdoor and indoor exhibition. Outdoor exhibitions are usually held for products that have to be demonstrated outside. Whereas, Indoor exhibitions are organized by companies for business intermediaries or for display of artworks or historical artifacts. There are various benefits of exhibitions such as brand awareness, lead generation, networking, etc.

Some Points from Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Introduction

2.1 Exhibition: An Overview

2.1.1 Exhibition: Meaning

2.1.2 Types of Exhibition

2.1.3 Duration of Exhibitions

2.1.4 Exhibition: Product Overview

2.1.5 Advantage and Disadvantages of Exhibition

Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Exhibition Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Exhibition Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Exhibition Market by Indoor Space

3.1.3 Global Exhibition Market Indoor Space Size by Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa and Central and South America)

3.1.4 Global Exhibition Market Venue Space Share by Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa and Central and South America)

3.1.5 Global Exhibition Market Indoor Capacity by Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa and Central and South America)

3.1.6 World’s Largest Exhibition Centers by Gross Indoor Exhibition Capacity

3.1.7 CEIR Index for Global Exhibition Industry

3.1.8 Global Exhibition Market by Region (The US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World)

Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Exhibition Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Exhibition Market by Value

4.2 Europe Exhibition Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Exhibition Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Exhibition Market by Region (the UK, Germany, France and rest of the Europe)

4.2.3 Germany Exhibition Market by Value

4.2.4 The UK Exhibition Market by Value

4.2.5 France Exhibition Market by Value

4.2.6 Rest of Europe Exhibition Market by Value

4.3 Asia-Pacific Exhibition Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Exhibition Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia-Pacific Exhibition Market by Region (China, India and Hong Kong)

4.3.3 China Exhibition Market by Value

4.3.4 India Exhibition Market by Value

4.3.5 Hong Kong Exhibition Market by Value

4.4 Rest of the World Exhibition Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World Exhibition Market by Value

………….Continued

