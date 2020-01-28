Makers of quality custom sports apparel, Zurdox, to support Fast track academy baseball with a new partnership deal

Zurdox has continued in their pursuit of promoting the development of sports in every possible way as the maker of innovative baseball uniforms recently announced their partnership deal with a baseball academy. The partnership with On Track Baseball Academy, which includes the donation of funds to the organization, is a remarkable feat from the maker of custom baseball jerseys as it will ensure the promotion of young talents across the United States and probably other parts of the world.

Baseball remains one of the most important and popular sports in the United States of America. Over the years, the popularity of the sport has grown beyond imagination, becoming a religion in major cities in the country as fans follow their favorite teams with all they have. While baseball has continued to increase in popularity, several young talents have not gotten the push they need to become successful baseball players and in turn, responsible members of society. Several baseball academies have been developed to help support this cause. However, there is a need to more to help young talents live their dreams of becoming successful players. This is where Zurdox and On Track Baseball Academy are looking to make a difference in the lives of thousands of young people across the U.S.

On Track Baseball Academy helps small academies get promotion power, ultimately enabling them to compete with all the big academies across the nation. The academy also promotes showcase events, helps players with scholarships, as well as other solutions to help young talents.

Zurdox will be donating a whopping USD 200,000 to the academy, giving them the right foundation to get started and help youth baseball teams nationwide. This will serve as an opportunity for Zurdox as a brand to promote their custom baseball jerseys and youth baseball uniforms as well as other custom sports apparel from the company. The donated funds will support On Track Baseball Academy as they plan to have more than 2000 teams under their management by 2022.

In addition to donating funds to the baseball academy, Zurdox also supports baseball with their fantastic collection of custom baseball uniforms and great baseball jersey design for men and women of all ages. Zurdox also makes youth baseball jerseys and uniforms for different sport categories, ensuring that the diverse needs of sports fans are met.

The diversity of the products offered by Zurdox and the quality of the uniforms make the company the ideal sports apparel company for teams and their fans.

For more information about Zurdox and their amazing collection of custom sports apparel, please visit - https://store.zurdox.com/.

About Zurdox

Zurdox is a sports apparel company that is poised with bringing sports fans closer to their favorite players and game. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company offers sublimated custom Baseball, Softball, Fastpitch jerseys and baseball, softball, fastpitch team uniforms for men, women, and youth lightweight fabric jerseys.

