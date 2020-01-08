Latest Report Available at Orbis Research Global Business Process Management Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Business Process Management Market 2019-2024:

The Business Process Management (BPM) Market was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.5 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.26% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

One of the prominent trends in the market studied, that aids to the growth of the BPM market are the increasing integration of automation and the Internet of Things, with BPM.

Request a sample of “Business Process Management (BPM) Market” report @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586527?utm_source=km

- In recent years, business process management (BPM) market has received considerable attention, due to its potential to significantly increase productivity and cut down costs. Modern-day BPM systems are abundantly available, by different organizations. These are generic software systems that are driven by specific process designs that enact and manage the operational business processes.

- According to a Capgemini report, around 68% of organizations indicated that business process management is an important agenda at the managerial level, and around 56% of organizations anticipated that they would increase their investment in efficiency, over the next one year.

- As the demand for business process management market is directly related to the demand for process automation in different sectors, the higher the demand for process automation around the globe, the higher is the demand for business process management solutions.

- The major challenge for the business would be the lack of adequate understanding concerning various business.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players include Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Pegasystems Inc, Software AG, Tibco Software Inc., Ultimus Inc., and others. The market is neither consolidated nor fragmented. Hence, the market concentration will be moderate.

- March 2018 - IBM has carried out innovations in its product portfolio, by adding a Cloud Private data, which is designed to help organizations to utilize the data science and machine learning techniques, to generate valuable insights from data.

Scope of the Report:

Business Process Management (BPM) is a discipline that involves a combination of process modeling, automation, execution, control, measurement and optimization of the business process flows in align of the enterprise goals, spanning systems, employees, customers and business partners.

Browse the complete report @https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/business-process-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?utm_source=km

Key Market Trends:

Automation Solution to Elevate the Business Process Management Market

- In today’s economic climate, companies are demanding higher productivity, better cost control, and improved risk management, to cope up with the frequent market changes and increasing competitive pressure while delivering continuous business operational excellence and improvement.

- The implementation of Robotics Process Automation (RPA) technology in an organization expedites the back-office and middle-office tasks. Further, it enables a quick transformation of central management processes, to leverage the agility and growth in business services.

- RPA improves and scales up to the businesses, data security, and effectiveness, by adapting factory automation in various sector of the market in various regions.

- With BPM being a significant step for factory automation, increasing adherence to the smart factory initiatives will drive the market for BPM.

North America Accounts for a Significant Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share:

- The high availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions, and increased adoption of IoT devices and internet users, are expected to drive the growth of the North American segment of the BPM market.

- Benefits, such as improved agility and flexibility and the ability to deploy new applications more quickly, drive the market in the region. The Canadian dollar is now valued at 0.75 cents to the American dollar, which has enabled the movement of startup companies toward Canada.

- Additionally, the companies in the United States, where employees are more than 100 in number, are adopting cloud-based applications. It has been estimated that nearly 35% of SMBs in the country have already deployed cloud solutions.

- Large enterprises and manufacturers are mostly inclined towards automation. The involvement of process automation in organizations improves the consumer experience, owing to better customer service of products and services and reduced lead times, for products. Which will drive the BPM market in the region.

Reasons to Purchase Business Process Management (BPM) Market report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Place a purchase order of this report @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586527?utm_source=km

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas - 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Business Process Management Market 2020 In-depth Study, Research Analysis, Substantial Growth, Key Methods, Development Trends and Forecast to 2024