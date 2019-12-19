Aircraft Lighting Market analysis report contains all study material about Market Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research in all over the world

Global “Aircraft Lighting Market” research report 2020-2024 contains information of company profile, product details and profile of leading key players. Global Aircraft Lighting market report highlights the current and future market trends in the industry. The report provides invaluable insights of the players impacting the market such as their size, industry synopsis, and product offerings. Aircraft Lighting market research will help those concerned in developing strategies given the changes happening around the world.

Global Aircraft Lighting market is projected “growth USD 507.76 million at a CAGR of over 5%” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.21%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE:

Interior lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exterior lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Global Aircraft Lighting Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Astronics Corp.

BAE Systems Plc

Cobham Plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Oxley Group

Safran SA

SCHOTT AG

Soderberg Manufacturing Co. Inc.

STG Aerospace Ltd.

and United Technologies Corp.

About Aircraft Lighting Market:

Aircraft Lighting Market analysis considers sales from interior lighting and exterior lighting types. Our study also finds the sales of aircraft lighting in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the interior lighting segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing focus on enhancing customer comfort and the launch of various advanced interior lighting systems will play a significant role in the interior lighting segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global aircraft lighting market report looks at factors such as the growing popularity of low-cost and low-maintenance lighting solutions, increasing focus of airlines on passenger satisfaction, and rising MandA activities. However, delays in aircraft delivery, long product replacement cycle, and low power of vendors in the market may hamper the growth of the aircraft lighting industry over the forecast period.

Aircraft Lighting Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growing Popularity Of Low-Cost And Low-Maintenance Lighting Solutions



Trends: Technologically Improved Lights



Challenges: Delay In Aircraft Delivery





Growing popularity of low-cost and low-maintenance lighting solutions



Most of the traditional lighting systems used in aircraft are expensive and require regular maintenance, including the frequent replacement of failed or discolored lighting elements and broken mounting units, thereby increasing the maintenance costs for the global aerospace industry. As a result, vendors in the market have produced LED lighting systems that help in overcoming these issues. LED lights to enhance the passenger appeal owing to their bright and uniform output of light throughout the cabin. Moreover, these lighting systems have a longer lifespan and come in a wide range of colors to suit the design of the cabin interior. Thus, the lower cost of LED lighting systems along with long-life and low maintenance requirements will lead to the expansion of the global aircraft lighting market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Technologically improved lights



The global aircraft lighting market is currently witnessing rapid advances in advanced lighting solutions. Various vendors are investing heavily in the research and development of advanced lighting solutions for both commercial and military aircraft. For instance, Oxley Group is focusing on the development of various technologically advanced lighting solutions for military aircraft, such as complex air refueling lighting systems. The vendor is also investing heavily in the manufacture of specific flash patterns for the formation of anti-collision lights in both visible and infra-red. Market vendors are also conducting various research activities on human-centric lighting and their impact on passengers’ photobiological and photometric response. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Aircraft Lighting market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Aircraft Lighting market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Aircraft Lighting Market Forecast (2020-2024):

Market Size Forecast:Global Aircraft Lighting market segmented by overall size, by type/product category, by applications/end users, by regions/geography.

Key Data (Revenue):Market size, market share, growth rate, growth, product sales price, and opportunity.

Trend and forecast analysis:Market trend, forecast and analysis to 2024 by segments and geographical regions.

Segmentation analysis:Global Aircraft Lighting market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis:Global Aircraft Lighting Market Breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global Aircraft Lighting Industry.

Strategic analysis:This includes new product development and competitive landscape in the global Aircraft Lighting .

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will the market growth rate of Aircraft Lighting market in 2024?

What are the key factors motivating the global Aircraft Lighting market?

Who are the important key players in Aircraft Lighting market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Aircraft Lighting market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Aircraft Lighting market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Aircraft Lighting industries?

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global aircraft lighting market is fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft lighting manufacturers, that include Astronics Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Oxley Group, Safran SA, SCHOTT AG, Soderberg Manufacturing Co. Inc., STG Aerospace Ltd., and United Technologies Corp.Also, the aircraft lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Aircraft Lighting Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value Chain Analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market Outlook



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



•Market segmentation by type



•Comparison by type



•Interior lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Exterior lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by type



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Adoption of energy-efficient lighting



•Increasing number of aircraft leading to the increasing demand for



•aircraft lighting



•Technologically improved lights



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Astronics Corp.



•BAE Systems Plc



•Cobham Plc



•Honeywell International Inc.



•Oxley Group



•Safran SA



•SCHOTT AG



•Soderberg Manufacturing Co. Inc.



•STG Aerospace Ltd.



•United Technologies Corp.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





