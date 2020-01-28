Market Study Report LLC adds a new report on Polymer Bearing Market Share for 2019-2026. This report provides a succinct analysis of the market size, revenue forecast, and the regional landscape of this industry. The report also highlights the major challenges and current growth strategies adopted by the prominent companies that are a part of the dynamic competitive spectrum of this business sphere.

Global Polymer Bearing Market is valued approximately at USD 9.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

This is increasing applicability of polymer bearings in the automobile, medical & pharmaceutical, textile, food processing, chemical, office products, and semiconductor industries further propels the growth of the global polymer bearing market. Thus, growth of these end use industries is one of the key driving forces in the market growth. For instance, as per Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, report 2018-2019, global light vehicle production increased to 98.27 million units in 2018 as compared to 93.60 million units in 2016. Further, as per the Car group organization, the light vehicle sales is protected to reach 110 million units by 2026. In addition, cost-effective Production of Polymer Bearings in emerging region is further contributing towards market. Apart from this, new product Innovation and development is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, Stringent regulations associated with the use of polymer bearings in the Packaging and Food Processing Industry and impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Polymer bearings are mostly used in the applications where wear and tear proportion is high that bounds the performance of the metal bearing. Polymer bearings are made from polymers such as PP, PE, PT or a blend of polymers and have numerous advantages over metallic or other types of bearings, such as: resistance to acid, light-weight, alkali, corrosion resistance, grease, wax and solvents, cost effective, nonconductive nature, longer life span and self-lubrication and more. These polymer bearings limit the transfer of heat to other areas of the mechanical assembly, as they are lubricated and therefore, eradicate the possibility of failure owing to lack of maintenance.

Major market player included in this report are:

SKF

BNL Ltd.

IGUS Inc.

Boston Gear LLC

Dotmar Engineering Plastic Products

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Oiles Corporation

Kashima Bearings, Inc.

Kms Bearings, Inc.

Kilian Manufacturing

The regional analysis of global Polymer Bearing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for significant market share owing to the well-established industrial and infrastructural scenario. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rise in demand for polymer bearings from end use industries such as automobile, medical & pharmaceutical chemical coupled with easy availability of raw material and labor would create lucrative growth prospects for the Polymer Bearing market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Material:

Phenolics

Nylon

Teflon

Acetal

UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene)

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Automobile

Textile

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Elevators

Food Processing

Office Products

Chemical Industry

Photography

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year aEUR" 2016, 2017

Base year aEUR" 2018

Forecast period aEUR" 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Polymer Bearing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Polymer bearing Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Polymer bearing Market, by Type of Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Polymer bearing Market, by End-Use Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Polymer bearing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Polymer bearing Market Dynamics

3.1. Polymer bearing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Polymer bearing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. PorteraEUR s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to PorteraEUR s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Polymer bearing Market, by Type of Material

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Polymer bearing Market by Type of Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Polymer bearing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type of Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Polymer bearing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Phenolics

5.4.2. Nylon

5.4.3. Teflon

5.4.4. Acetal

5.4.5. UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene)

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Polymer bearing Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Polymer bearing Market by End-Use Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Polymer bearing Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Polymer bearing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Automobile

6.4.2. Textile

6.4.3. Medical & Pharmaceutical

6.4.4. Packaging

6.4.5. Elevators

6.4.6. Food Processing

6.4.7. Office Products

6.4.8. Chemical Industry

6.4.9. Photography

6.4.10. Others

Chapter 7. Global Polymer bearing Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Polymer bearing Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Polymer bearing Market

7.2.1. U.S. Polymer bearing Market

7.2.1.1. Type of Material breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End-Use Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Polymer bearing Market

7.3. Europe Polymer bearing Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Polymer bearing Market

7.3.2. Rest of Europe Polymer bearing Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Polymer bearing Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Polymer bearing Market

7.4.2. India Polymer bearing Market

7.4.3. Japan Polymer bearing Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Polymer bearing Market

7.5. Latin America Polymer bearing Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Polymer bearing Market

7.5.2. Mexico Polymer bearing Market

7.6. Rest of The World Polymer bearing Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. SKF

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. BNL Ltd.

8.2.3. IGUS Inc.

8.2.4. Boston Gear LLC

8.2.5. Dotmar Engineering Plastic Products

8.2.6. Saint-Gobain S.A.

8.2.7. Oiles Corporation

8.2.8. Kashima Bearings, Inc.

8.2.9. Kms Bearings, Inc.

8.2.10. Kilian Manufacturing

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

