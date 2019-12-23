Vaccines Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures | Worldwide Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Segments

The global vaccines market size is expected to be USD 93.08 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of malaria around the world is a key factor boosting the vaccines market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria in 87 countries. Total funding for malaria control and elimination reached an estimated US$ 3.1 billion in 2017. Contributions from governments of endemic countries amounted to US$ 900 million, representing 28% of total funding. Furthermore, the increasing number of deaths caused by malaria has impelled government and pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced vaccines. According to the latestworld malaria report, released in November 2018, there were 219 million cases of malaria in 2017, up from 217 million cases in 2016. The estimated number of malaria death stood at 435 000 in 2017, a similar number to the previous year.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Vaccines Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vaccines-market-101769

Global Vaccines Market Segmentation

By Type

Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Toxoid

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

By Disease Indication

Viral Diseases

Bacterial Diseases

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adults

By Distribution Channel

Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Immunization Coverage Policies to Back Progression

One of the key drivers for the vaccine market growth is the increasing supply of vaccines around the world. The unmet needs and immunization policies for eradicating endemic diseases will further boost the vaccines market share. Furthermore, increasing efforts of pharmaceutical companies, government foundations, international organizations, and hospitals for providing cost-effective and free vaccines will aid in the vaccines market growth. Government surveillance in all the countries has become active in ensuring that every individual is vaccinated by recommended vaccines at a minimum cost or no cost. In addition, increasing RandD investment will create growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming year.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vaccines-market-101769

Some major points from Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. New Product Launch

4.2. Pipeline Analysis

4.3. Technological Advancements in the Vaccines Market

4.4. Prevalence of Disease Indications

4.5. Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

5. Global Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type

5.2.1. Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

5.2.2. Inactivated

5.2.3. Live Attenuated

5.2.4. Toxoid

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Route of Administration

5.3.1. Parenteral

5.3.2. Oral

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Disease Indication

5.4.1. Viral Diseases

5.4.2. Bacterial Diseases

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Age Group

5.5.1. Pediatric

5.5.2. Adults

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

5.6.1. Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

5.6.2. Government Suppliers

5.6.3. Others

5.7. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Geography

5.7.1. North America

5.7.2. Europe

5.7.3. Asia pacific

5.7.4. Latin America

5.7.5. Middle East and Africa

6. North America Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type

6.2.1. Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

6.2.2. Inactivated

6.2.3. Live Attenuated

6.2.4. Toxoid

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Route of Administration

6.3.1. Parenteral

6.3.2. Oral

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Disease Indication

6.4.1. Viral Diseases

6.4.2. Bacterial Diseases

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Age Group

6.5.1. Pediatric

6.5.2. Adults

6.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

6.6.1. Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

6.6.2. Government Suppliers

6.6.3. Others

6.7. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country

6.7.1. U.S.

6.7.2. Canada

7. Europe Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type

7.2.1. Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

7.2.2. Inactivated

7.2.3. Live Attenuated

7.2.4. Toxoid

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Route of Administration

7.3.1. Parenteral

7.3.2. Oral

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Disease Indication

7.4.1. Viral Diseases

7.4.2. Bacterial Diseases

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Age Group

7.5.1. Pediatric

7.5.2. Adults

7.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

7.6.1. Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

7.6.2. Government Suppliers

7.6.3. Others

7.7. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country/Sub-region

7.7.1. U.K.

7.7.2. Germany

7.7.3. France

7.7.4. Spain

7.7.5. Italy

7.7.6. Scandinavia

7.7.7. Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type

8.2.1. Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

8.2.2. Inactivated

8.2.3. Live Attenuated

8.2.4. Toxoid

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Route of Administration

8.3.1. Parenteral

8.3.2. Oral

8.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Disease Indication

8.4.1. Viral Diseases

8.4.2. Bacterial Diseases

8.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Age Group

8.5.1. Pediatric

8.5.2. Adults

8.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

8.6.1. Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

8.6.2. Government Suppliers

8.6.3. Others

8.7. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country/Sub-region

8.7.1. Japan

8.7.2. China

8.7.3. India

8.7.4. Australia

8.7.5. Southeast Asia

8.7.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued...

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]

Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size, Share | Global Report, 2026

Contraceptive Drugs Market Size, Share and Demand by 2025

Global ePharmacy Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis, 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website:Fortune Business Insights

Follow us on:

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Vaccines Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures | Worldwide Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Segments