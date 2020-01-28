ELIZABETH, Colo. - Jan. 28, 2020 - PRLog -- Home shoppers in search of a new home will find Lennar's most affordable single-family homes in the southern area now selling at Gold Creek Valley in Elizabeth. Priced starting from the upper $300s, Lennar has released a new phase of homesites for sale at this community, which offers two collections of single-family homes to choose from.



"Gold Creek Valley is a unique opportunity to own a brand-new home set in the charming town of Elizabeth, which features an intimate and charming environment," said Carrie Castilian, Marketing Manager for Lennar Colorado. "Enjoy all the benefits of a new home at a more affordable price point here, which also provides a family-focused environment with great schools and outdoor recreation."



Find the home that's right for you from two collections, The Monarch and The Pioneer Collections at Gold Creek Valley. Choose from a wide selection of ranch and two-story floorplans, which range in size from approximately 1,366 to 2,952 square feet featuring three to five bedrooms, two to four and one-half bathrooms and with two and three-car garages. The modern residences also showcase gourmet kitchens, upscale master suites with spa-like bathrooms, spacious secondary bedrooms, open-concept living areas and so much more.



Lennar's signature Everything's Included(R) (http://www.lennar.com/ei) also adds value to each new home at Gold Creek Valley with a high level of features and upgrades at no extra cost. This includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, air conditioning, integrated home automation, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED(TM) home designs and more as standard.



Located just 40 miles from Denver, residents will love the small-town ambiance of Elizabeth, a quaint town offering fabulous recreation and entertainment opportunities, while still being within close proximity of bigger cities. The nearby Castlewood Canyon State Park is a popular spot for Elizabeth residents, located within the famous Black Forest providing outdoor activities such as hiking, rock climbing and bird watching. For families, the town hosts plenty of annual events like the annual Elizabeth Stampede which features a town parade, rodeo and antique car show.



Interested home shoppers are encouraged to come visit the opportunity to see the new homesites which are now available. Schedule your visit today by calling (303) 569-4391 or visiting www.lennar.com/colorado.





