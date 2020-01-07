The Global Glass Blocks Market is broadly studied in the report with large emphasis on market competition, segmentation, geographical expansion, and other key aspects.

Glass BlocksMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Bormioli Rocco

Corning

Mulia Industrindo

Nippon Electric Glass

SCHOTT

Seves

Glass blocks, also called as glass bricks, are solid or hollow translucent architectural elements made from glass. They are manufactured in varied dimensions; and their appearance varies in size, style, opacity, and color. They are majorly composed of silica, sodium, and lime. They are used in different construction structures - commercial, industrial, or residential.

Factors such as easy installation due to the availability of pre-fabricated kits and increasing use of glass block windows in houses, commercial buildings, and industrial buildings will drive the market’s growth. Also, the advantages such as light-weight and privacy makes the glass blocks useful in residential, commercial, and industrial end-user segments.

APAC is expected be the major revenue contributor to the glass blocks market throughout the forecast period. The high construction activities and infrastructure developments in the region will drive the demand for glass blocks.

The global Glass Blocks market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Blocks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Blocks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Glass Blocks in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Glass Blocks manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Glass Blocks Market Segment by Type covers:

Solid Glass Block

Hollow Glass Block

Glass Blocks Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Household

Commercial

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Glass Blocks Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Glass Blocks Market Analysis by Regions

4 Global Glass Blocks Market Competition, by Manufacturer

5 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Continued…

