Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market research report studies latest Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market scenario during the forecast period 2026
The Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market is likely to grow rapidly as ultrasound is the most extensively performed diagnostic procedure today. Fortune Business Insights shared the above information in a report, titled "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services), By Process (Intermediate or Low-Level Disinfection, High-Level Disinfection), By Type of Probe (Linear Transducers, Phased Array Transducer, Convex Transducers, Endocavitary Transducers, Transesophageal Echocardiography Transducers), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Ambulatory Care Centres) and Geography Forecast till 2026."
The report covers:
Leading Players operating in the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market are:
High-level Disinfection Grows at a Remarkable Rate
As per process of ultrasound probe disinfection, high-level disinfection is expected to hold a substantial share in the global market. This is primarily on account of the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections across the world. As per a study conducted by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the hospitals in the U.S. registered more than 6 lakh cases of hospital-acquired infections in the year 2015. Of these, around 72,000 suffered deaths as they were undergoing hospital care. The growing need for ultrasound probe infection protocol and process regarding disinfection are expected to drive this segment's growth by 2026
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/ultrasound-probe-disinfection-market-100418
High Adoption of High-level Disinfection Systems and Other Technological Advancements to Propel Growth
"The rising number of ultrasound-acquired diseases is likely to augment demand for ultrasound probe disinfectants," stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "This is ascribable to the improper use of disinfected ultrasound probes," he added. The technological improvements in ultrasound probes which include high-level disinfection systems and techniques are expected to enable growth in the market. This, coupled with increasing government-backed support regarding ultrasound disinfection probes, is expected to encourage market's growth in the coming years.
In 2016, the Joint Commission revealed that around 74% of life-threating cases can be associated with the improper usage of sterilized equipment. As per the National Health Sciences (NHS) in Scotland, the percentage of women receiving bacterial infection post transvaginal scan is around 41%. Therefore, hospital-acquired infections is the chief factor responsible for positively impacting the growth of the market.
