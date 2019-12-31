The Microplate Stackers Market is in the growth phase, and various new developments are taking place in the market. e market of microplate stackers is currently witnessing various new trends.

A stacker used to store multiple microplates, in which all the microplates have a top side and a bottom side, is known as a microplate stacker. A microplate stacker has a housing gate used for placing the microplate and has a removing gate for removing a particular microplate from the collection of microplates. A microplate stacker is arranged in such a way that it accommodates one microplate over the other such that the top surface of one microplate faces the abuts on the bottom surface of the nearby microplate of the collection of microplates and such that the housing is contiguous with the plurality of microplates. This arrangement of microplate stacker is very useful for storing a large number of microplates in a compact manner such that a particular microplate can be selected efficiently, whenever needed, out of a large number of microplates. Selective accessing of microplates is not the only advantage of microplate stacker, but it also minimizes the icing requirement owing to the controlled access to the microplates which are arranged in the specific stacker of a housing of microplates.

Microplate Stackers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The most important factors that are expected to drive the growth of the microplate stacker market include the increasing fundings to the laboratories so that they can spend more on such devices. Another factor responsible for the growth in the microplate stacker market is the increased walk-away time that the microplate stacker provides, which is a much-needed feature in a device now a days when a number of experiments are going on in a laboratory. High throughput value and the less time, required to load the plates in the microplate stacker are some of the most important feature responsible for the rapid growth of the microplate stacker market.

One of the most important factors that can limit the growth of the microplate stacker market is the lack of awareness about the new features and increased capacity of the new microplate stackers. Another factor that can challenge the growth of the microplate stacker market is the cost of the device that can prevent the laboratories from using a microplate stacker.

Microplate Stackers Market: Segmentation

The market for microplate stacker can be segmented on the basis of application and end user.

On the basis of application

Study of chemical compounds

Study of clinical samples

Study of biological compound

Study of assayed compounds

On the basis of end user

Laboratories

Chemistry laboratories

Life sciences laboratories

Clinical laboratories

Pharmaceutical industries

Microplate Stackers Market: Market Overview

Microplate Stackers are available in various sizes, each having different capacity for the microplates. Microplate Stackers are used widely for the process of drug discovery and development as the high throughput produced by the microplate stackers help in reducing the time taken to analyze a large number of samples.

Microplate Stackers Market: Regional Outlook

Microplate Stackers market is growing rapidly worldwide. The growth of the microplate stacker market is highest in the North America region followed by Western Europe. Regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America are also witnessing high growth rate due to the increased expenditure on research in these regions. The Middle East and Africa are expected to see a good growth rate in the forecast period.

Microplate Stackers Market: Key Players

The major players involved in the microplate stackers market includes Boston Laboratory, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Biotek Instruments and Berthold Technologies.

