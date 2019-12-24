Shoulder-fired Weapons Market analysis report 2020 contains all study material about market overview, growth, demand and forecast research in all over the world. This report deals with some strong overview and solution in the competitive world of Shoulder-fired Weapons Market.

Shoulder-fired Weapons Market Summary: The evolution of battlefield environment necessitated the subsequent upgrade and customization of armament. Currently, the US Marine Corps are engaged in testing the new version of the M72 shoulder-fired single usage rocket launcher. Depending on the type of rocket inside the prepackaged launcher, and at its heaviest configuration, it is three pounds lighter than a shoulder-fired M3E1 Carl Gustav recoilless rifle. This permits the troops to carry multiple launchers, and the US Army and US Marine Corps intend to adopt the weapon primarily as a lightweight anti-tank weapon. The market has observed wide developments which has expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the shoulder-fired weapons market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.

Shoulder-fired Weapons market offers the largest share of 4.64 in 2018 and projected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 6% during forecast period 2019-2023.

Market Driver:counter- terrorism encouraging new procurement



Market Trend:development of recoilless artillery



Market Challenge:limited effectiveness due to technological constrains



Counter- terrorism encouraging new procurement

The growth of terrorism and other insurgent activities on a global level has encouraged the defense agencies of several nations to intensify their countermeasure capabilities against a variety of threats. As an outcome of increased defense spending during the last decade, the inventory of weapons of countries have increased substantially.

Evolving global crisis affecting market prospects

Development cost has been a major challenging factor for weapon manufacturers. The development of a fresh design for a shoulder-fired weapon may incur billions of dollars. Hence, the high RandD costs have resulted in favoring the adaptation of existing defense technologies in a budget-constrained, suboptimal manner, usually by sacrificing both performance and reliability.

The report disclosed theKey PlayersProfiles with data includes company details and competitors, Shoulder-fired Weapons models and performance, business SWOT analysis and forecast, sales volume revenue price cost and gross margin:

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Nammo

Raytheon

Saab

No. of Pages: 130

TOC of Shoulder-fired Weapons Market Report



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

•2.1 Preface

•2.2 Preface

•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

•Market ecosystem

•Market characteristics

•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING

•Market definition

•Market sizing 2018

•Market size and forecast 2018-2023



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

•Bargaining power of buyers

•Bargaining power of suppliers

•Threat of new entrants

•Threat of substitutes

•Threat of rivalry

•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

•Market segmentation by technology

•Comparison by technology

•Unguided - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Guided - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Market opportunity by technology



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

•Market segmentation by product

•Comparison by product

•Ammunition - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Launcher - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Market opportunity by product

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

•Geographic segmentation

•Geographic comparison

•North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Key leading countries

•Market opportunity



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

•Market drivers

•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

•Development of recoilless artillery

•Growth in battlefield digitization

•Emergence of multi-featured systems



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

•Overview

•Landscape disruption

