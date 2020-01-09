The report provides an extensive analysis of the global large bore vascular closure devices market share, size, and trend from 2019 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Global Large Bore Vascular Closure Devices Market

Increasing occurrence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases, rising concerns related to vascular surgeries are expected to boost the large bore vascular closure device market growth worldwide over the forecast period. The global large bore vascular closure device market size was valued at $415.0 million and is now expected to reach $ 850 million at a recorded CAGR of 9.6% over the prediction period. Owing to increasing complications associated with obtaining effective hemostasis, the rise in demand for large bore vascular devices as these devices aid in attaining rapid hemostasis of the artery and help in lessening access site complications.

This research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the local as well as global market. The report include current and future trends, growth factors, facts, attentive opinions, historical data, and industry validated market data. This report offers and examines vital statistics over the forecast period.

The report provides the recent improvements in market players during the inspection of their expansion. However, the proficient data was organized, accumulated, and analyzed from past and recent years in order to make future possibilities of the market. In addition, the report offers the major players, application, types, and geographical regions. The report also includes the study of restraints, drivers, leading players, trends, and economic challenges which impacts the current scenario of the global market.

The segmentation of this market is done based on product, application, and geographical regions. Based on product, the market is sub-segmented into active closure devices and passive closure devices. Among these, the active closure devices accounted for $262.5 million in 2017, and it is expected to rise at maximum CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global large bore vascular closure device market is categorized into transradial arterial and femoral arterial. Among these, the femoral arterial segment holds the maximum market share than its counterpart owing to the advantages related to it. However, there are several limitations of radial artery access than transfemoral such as the raise radiation exposure, potential of radial spasm, less radiation, and easy access.

On the basis of geography, the global large bore vascular closure device market is sub-segmented into Europe, North America, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, and MEA. However, North America region accounted for the highest share for large bore vascular closure device market in 2017. Due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases within US. Cardiovascular diseases is the major reason of death in the United States. According to the reports of AMA (American Medical Association), in 2016, the death toll owing to the CVD’s raised to 900,000.

The global large bore vascular closure device market is highly competitive due to the existence of leading companies in the global market. These key vendors are highly concentrating on extending more new product growths, and merger and acquisitions to fulfill the rising demand from several end-user industries. Some leading vendors of global large bore vascular closure device market include: Teleflex Incorporated, Abbott, ESSENTIAL MEDICAL, INC., and many others.

