An Industrial burner is a mechanical device which uses gas or liquid fuel to produce flames in a controlled manner.



The petrochemicals segment has been reporting a higher consumption of these burners compared to other end users. The scenario is likely to remain so over the next few years due to a robust rise in the demand for petrochemicals in developing regions, particularly in Asia Pacific. In 2016, North America dominated the global market for industrial burners with an overall contribution of 3.8 B USD in terms of revenue.



, Due to the various regulations introduced by governments across the world, it has become important for all manufacturers to produce energy efficient burners. Also, many manufacturers are now focusing on new technologies that will reduce the cost of production, apart from also reducing emissions from industrial furnaces. Industrial burners bring about complete combustion of the air and fuel which, in turn, reduces carbon dioxide emission. Many companies, in the steel industry specially, are now focusing on research and developments to produce energy efficient industrial burners.



, One of the major trends being seen in the industrial burner market is the use of renewable fuel oil. With increasing focus on reducing emissions so to avert negative changes in climatic condition, it has become important to use renewable fuel for operations. Companies are investing hugely in RandD for developing such industrial burners.



,The Industrial Burners market was valued at 9230 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 11400 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Burners.

Riello

Weishaupt

Ariston Thermo

Honeywell

JOHN ZINK

Bentone

IBS

Baltur

Oilon Group

OLYMPIA

Selas Heat

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

under 1 M BTU/HR

under 10 M BTU/HR

under 20 M BTU/HR

under 30 M BTU/HR

above 50 M BTU/HR

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Food processing industry

Petrochemical industry

Pulp and Paper industry

Power Generation industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Industrial Burners market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Industrial Burners market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Industrial Burners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Burners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Industrial Burners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

