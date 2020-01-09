This report on Global Optical Switches Market 2019-2022 provides in-depth analysis of the industry, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

Description

The Optical Switches market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 15.59% during the forecast period of 2017 2022. The market is increasing at a decent pace, and isn\'t going to saturate throughout the forecast period.

Data communication networks around the world use optical fibers due to large bandwidth requirement. Data routing is done by switch devices that interconnect various fibers. The Old way switch alters the optical signal to electric then back to optic. It is too slow and energy consumption is very high. There has been an ever growing demand for high transfer rates and higher bandwidths. This need has been met with a growing interest and improvement of optical networking technologies, and the setup of Ultra High Capacity Optical Networks. Optical switches progressed naturally from the progress of optical fiber technology. As the technology nurtured, new methods were necessary to channel, switch and multiplex these high speed signals.



There are many discrete benefits to the use of optical switches in networks today, compared with electrical switches. Optical Switches decrease both floor space and energy consumption. Compared to an electrical switch, there is a 92 percent decrease in floor space necessities as well as a 96 percent saving in energy needs. These energy savings decipher into substantial cost reductions with a 3 kW decrease for each rack. This saves the carrier from costly rectifiers, generators and batteries, the preservation costs for these devices and the buying and care of cooling equipment for these devices. Optical Switches are a lot more scalable and quicker than current electric switches, because they are protocol and bit rate independent. Due to its vast scalability and flexibility optical switches are pretty much future proof.

Despite the notable benefits that Optical Switches companies offer today, there are still several functions traditional technologies offer that optical switches are not yet capable of. Electronic switches let buffering and statistical multiplexing when there are additional packets waiting in line to be swapped. ATM switches also allow many queues for many queuing priorities to offer definite bandwidth. These functions can be accomplished through a simple electronic chip which is cheap to produce.

The other problem is that the routers will not be able to process the signals as fast as the transmission. Because the maximum speed electronic routers now can work is at 10 Gb per second while optical signals currently can travel up to 40 Gb per second.

Market Segmentation is done on the basis of application, network, technology, type and geography. According to application, market is divided into Optical Switching, Fiber Restoration and optic component testing, Optical Add-Drop Multiplexing, Signal Monitoring, Optical Cross-Connects (OXC), External Modulators, Network monitors and Protection Switching. According to network, networking is of 3 types i.e Optical Time Division Multiplexing, Wavelength Division Multiplexing, Optical Code Division Multiplexing. According to type, Optical switches are All-Optical Switch (OOO) and Electro-Optical Switch (OEO). On the basis of technology, market is divided into Mechanical Optical Switch, Micro Electronics Mechanical Switch (MEMS), Liquid Crystal Optical Switch, Fiber Bragg Grating Based Switches, Bubble Switch, Waveguide Optical Switch, Thermal Optical Switch, Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers Switches, Magneto-Optical Switch and Acousto-Optic Switch. Geographically, the Optical Switches Market has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

Major players in the market are Ciena Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent, and ZTE Corp among others.

One of the main trends witnessed in the Global Optical Switching market has also been witnessing the emergence of ultra-high-capacity optical networks. As a result of the recent deployment of 10G and 40G optical transmission networks, there is an upsurge in the deployment of higher capacities. Many leading vendors have announced that they are going a step further in the future by innovating and conducting trials for capacities as large as 400G and 10 Pb per second transmission. Although the capacities are much larger than those required currently, they are considered as future investments because of the huge expansion in the data traffic. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the requirement for high bandwidth across all the geographies. High bandwidth is extremely important for activities such as file downloading, online gaming, IPVOD, and videophone usage. However, high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. High initial investment is required for the replacement of the existing copper lines with fiber-optic cables. Copper lines are less expensive than fiber-optic cables required in optical networks.

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements.

