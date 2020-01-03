Global Network Slicing Market 2020 research reportprovides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity.This report also shows the 2020-2026 Production, income, Consumption, Price and Cost Overview.

Global Network Slicing Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Network Slicing market expansion up to 2026. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and Network Slicing industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Network Slicing Market is accounted for $120.34 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $726.27 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.1%during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors that drive the growth of the market include growing requirement for high speed internet and large network coverage, rising demand for broadband services over mobile network, high growth rate in mobile data traffic volumes and virtualization of networks. However, lack of edge computing resources and designing challenges are some factors hampering the market scope. Moreover, rising number of IoT connecting devices and nimble networks are providing significant opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Network Slicing Market 2020 Overview:

On the basis of application, remote monitoring segment is projected to grow with a largest market share during the forecast period. It has become an important part in maintaining a competitive edge in the market. Network requirements for remote operation include broad coverage, high data throughput and low latency to enable continuous video streaming.

5G will bring a number of benefits to remote control systems, including core network slicing that will enable priority service provisioning, and radio access to bring ultra-low latency and beam forming for high throughput and capacity.In terms of geography, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to its the growing acceptance of smart connected devices, industrial internet of everything (IIoE), and nimble networks. Moreover, the improved budgets and grants have invited various big market players to make significant investments in this region.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Network Slicing Market:

Aria Networks, Affirmed Networks, Intel, NTT DOCOMO, Ericsson, Huawei, Argela, Mavenir, ZTE, SK Telecom, Nokia Networks and Cisco Systems

The Network Slicing Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Network Slicing market. The Network Slicing Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Network Slicing market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Network Slicing Market 2020-2026 by Product Type and Application:

Services Covered:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Components Covered:

Services

Technologies

Technologies Covered:

Cloud Radi, Access Network

Software-Defined Networking and Network Functions Virtualization

Applications Covered:

Network Monitoring

Asset Management

Remote Monitoring

Multimedia

Real-Time Streaming

Supply Chain Management

End Users Covered:

Agriculture

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Automotive

Public Safety

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Other End Users

The Scope of Network Slicing Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders of Network Slicing Market

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Network Slicing Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Pipeline Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis of Network Slicing Market

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Network Slicing Market, ByProduct

6 Global Network Slicing Market, By End User

7 Global Network Slicing Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

8 Key Developments included in Network Slicing Market

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling in Network Slicing Market

Continued

