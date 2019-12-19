Calcium Formate Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Leading Key Players Henan Botai Chemical Building Materials Company Ltd., Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd , GEO Specialty Chemicals, Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical, Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd. & others

The globalcalcium formate marketsize is set to touch USD 627.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of construction industry around the globe will be the primary driving force behind the growth of this market. According to a study published by Oxford Economics, the global construction industry is expected to grow at about 3.9% annually till 2030, with majority of this growth slated to occur in the three major economies of the US, China, and India, accounting for nearly 57% of the growth.

Furthermore, the study reveals that output from construction will increase by a staggering 85% in the next decade at a value of around USD 15.5 trillion by 2030. Calcium formate is an integral component in the production of concrete and cement-based products. Thus, with the expected rise in construction activities around the world, the demand for the compound will rise correspondingly.

Asia-Pacific to Hold a Commanding Position in the Market; Europe to Grow Healthily

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the calcium formate market share owing to the explosion of construction activities in China and India and a flourishing cement and steel industry in Japan. Europe is anticipated to experience a stable growth period owing to the increasing demand for calcium ethanoate in the feed industry. North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East will exhibit a relatively modest CAGR due to low demand for the compound in their construction industries.

Fortune Business Insights identifies some of the major companies in the Calcium Formate Market:

Henan Botai Chemical Building Materials Company Ltd.

Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd

Perstorp

Increasing Research into Safety of Calcium Formate to Promote Innovation

Competition in this market is still at its nascent stage as safety in using the compound is still being researched and the results are promising. For example, the International Labor Organization (ILO) found that ingestion of calcium formate in a healthy body does not lead to its accumulation and is, in fact, metabolized by the body at a quick pace. These are positive signs for players to increase their investment in RandD activities in manufacturing this compound and establishing their presence in the market.

