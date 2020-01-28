The global herbicides market was worth $ 32.64 billion in 2019. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global Herbicides market, with around 42% of the market. The herbicides market consists of sales of herbicides. Herbicides are commonly known as weed killers and are chemical substances used to control unwanted plants.

The global herbicides market is expected to grow at a rate of about 13% and reach $51.47 billion by 2023. World population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, which is expected to significantly boost the herbicides market. Increase in population creates more demand for food. Crop production, farming activities and trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet increased population. Additionally, farmers and commercial farming companies will increase acquisitions in arable land to increase crop production, and this is expected to increase the demand for herbicides.

However, the problems developed by humans and animals due to usage of synthetic herbicides limits the growth of herbicides market.

The herbicides market has registered a significant increase in mergers and acquisitions over the last 5 years. Such collaborations are mainly aimed at expanding the product range or distribution networks. This can also be attributed to low food commodity prices which affect pesticides manufacturers and distributors leading to industry consolidation.

Major players in the market are Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Basf Se, Bayer Ag, Dowdupont, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Syngenta, The Dow Chemical Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, and Monsanto Company.

The Dow Chemical Company is an American multinational chemical corporation headquartered in Michigan, United States. The company is among the three largest chemical producers in the world. Dow manufactures plastics, chemicals, and agricultural products.

