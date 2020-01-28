New York, January 28, 2020: The global Laminated Glass Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 25.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6% in the given forecast period.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Global High Temperature Thermoplastic Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the Global market. Key players profiled in the report Saint-Gobain, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Sisecam Group, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp, Guardian Industries, Central Glass Co., Ltd, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, AJJ Glass Ltd, China Specialty Glass AG, Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co., Ltd, China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co., Ltd, KCC Corporation, Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd and Aeon Industries Corporation Ltd. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Laminated Glass Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Laminated Glass Market is segmented on the lines of Interlayer Type, End-Use Industry Type and Region.

By Interlayer Type this market is segmented on the basis of Polyvinyl Butyral, Ionoplast Polymer and Others (Ethyl Vinyl Acetate and Cast-in-Place Liquid Resin). By End-Use Industry Type this market is segmented on the basis of Building & Construction and Automotive (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks, and Buses & Coaches). By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Growing awareness with respect to the advantages of glasses and its usage in construction and building together with benefits and advantages such as security, safety and energy savings is probably going to drive laminated glass market within the forecast period. Product innovations and differentiation with regards to improved features and appearances along with introduction of low-e and smart glasses within the market is anticipated to additional push the demand within the laminated glass market globally.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the Global market for laminated glass and related technologies.

2) Analyses of Global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Laminated Glass Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Developments in various end user industries are fueling investments in laminated glasses to increased security and safety.

The major driving factors of Global Laminated Glass Market are as follows:

Growth in Building & Construction Industry

Stringent Automobile Safety Codes

The restraining factors of ­Global Laminated Glass Market are as follows:

Higher Cost of Raw Materials

The opportunities factors of ­Global Laminated Glass Market are as follows:

Investment in Infrastructure Projects in Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific Regions

