January 28, 2020 - Surrey, England - International Speaker, Blaise Hunter, has launched a new podcast “Blaise the Trail” https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/. This podcast breaks the silence barriers on taboo topics. Each episode will inspire people to breathe fire and become their own hero.

The most recent episodes include discussions on how we wear masks to hide and protect ourselves and by removing the layers we can step into the power of vulnerability; as well as a no holds bar conversation with world renowned Passion Coach, Jacquie Somerville, on how sex can be the key to unlocking our creative and genius potential.

Blaise Hunter says, “It feels so incredible to unleash this project and start never-before conversations that will help women navigate through life and step into their purpose.”

Blaise the Trail Podcast is featured on the Business Innovators Radio Network where listeners can find current and upcoming episodes.

Blaise Hunter is a Canadian author, award winning advocate, international speaker, and fertility expert who tackles the realities of issues women face from body image and self-esteem, to motherhood and infertility. She pushes back on the pressures of perfectionism women face in today’s world. Blaise’s mission is to inspire women to love themselves and breathe their passion like fire by “Blaising Their Own Trail”. Blaise found her way out of the darkness and transformed her pain into her purpose. Her quest is to help women unleash the power of vulnerability to become their own hero and birth their destiny.

For more information on how to live with passion and purpose or to be a guest on the show, visit: www.blaisehunter.com

