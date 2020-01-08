Decathlon Capital Partners Makes Multi-Million Dollar Investment in Big Data Marketing Firm

Marina del Ray, CA - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - January 08, 2020 - AudienceX, the largest independent trading desk for digital marketing, announces a multi-million dollar investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to take the company to its next stage.

The new funding will fuel sales and marketing efforts, geographical expansion, and customer support.

AudienceX uses artificial intelligence (AI) to reach target audiences with precision and eﬃciency. The company's trading desk, tdX, is powered by a proprietary AI which assesses 18 programmatic platforms, including search and social on a 250-point evaluation, to identify the best performing platforms for each marketing campaign.

“We combine this powerful technology with exceptional customer service and strategic expertise across programmatic, native, search, social, and creative,” said CEO Reeve Benaron. “This enables advertisers and agencies to unify their digital marketing eﬀorts to ﬁnd and convert customers and increase revenue.”

Benaron said that Decathlon's investment will enable AudienceX to build out the business and take advantage of the tremendous potential for big data in marketing.

Decathlon Capital's Wayne Cantwell said rapid revenue growth at AudienceX combined with the unaddressed market opportunity made the investment a logical choice.

“The future of online marketing will be driven by big data and the ability to glean intelligent insights from that data,” Cantwell said. “AudienceX is on the leading edge of this effort and we are pleased to invest in their growth.”

<u>About AudienceX</u>

AudienceX structures and executes strategic cross-channel marketing campaigns designed to drive performance and engage a target audience with precision and efficiency. The company's trading desk, tdX, assesses search and social platforms based on millions of data points to identify the best-performing mix of platforms and channels to match the goals of each campaign. They combine this powerful technology with proprietary reporting and attribution, along with exceptional creative solutions and customer service. Learn more at https://www.audiencex.com.

<u>About Decathlon Capital Partners</u>

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

