Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market 2019 research report categorizes the global Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

The “Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market” 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market is provided in detail in the report. Industry Research offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of The Major Key Players of Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market Are:

Novo Nordisk AS

Sanofi Aventis

Eli Lilly

Biocon

Julphar

Exir

SEDICO

Wockhardt

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by product (lantus, levemir, tresiba, toujeo, basaglar, and biosimilar glargines) and geography.

Market Overview:

The global basal insulin market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 20192024, the market is estimated to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2019.

Diabetes is generally considered as a lifestyle disease. Over time, incidences of the disease have increased, with the increase in population around the world.

Approximately, 100 million people around the world need insulin, including all the people living with Type 1 diabetes and between 10-25% of people with Type 2 diabetes.

Basal insulin is the most widely used insulin among diabetic patients because of its long-acting effect. Lantus tops the market, and the segment had more than 50% market share in 2017. Many countries have come up with the biosimilars of insulin since 2015.

Although insulin has been used in the treatment of diabetes for over 90 years, globally, more than half of those who need insulin today still cannot afford and access it. People with Type 1 diabetes need insulin therapy, and the treatment focuses on managing blood sugar levels with insulin, diet, and lifestyle to prevent complications.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin).

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market?

Key Market Trends:- Insulin Glargine Market Access has Widened



Lantus (insulin glargine) is the first long-acting insulin brought into the market by Sanofi. The product was approved for medical use in the United States in 2000.

Lantus’ reach was high among patients across different geographical regions, and it is one of the most top-selling drugs for Sanofi, which is exported to more than 100 countries.

As of 2015, Lantus market share was around USD 7 billion. However, patent protection for Lantus expired in most countries in 2015. Insulin glargine from competitor Eli Lilly became available in most countries during 2015, under the brand names Basaglar (as a follow-on in the United States) and Abasaglar (as a biosimilar in the European Union).

In 2015, Sanofi launched the extended version of Lantus as Toujeo with 300U/mL strength.

In less stringent regulatory environments, such as India, China, Mexico, and Peru, several biosimilar insulin already exist at lower prices. In India, a glargine biosimilar was first introduced by Biocon in 2011 at a cost that was 40% lower than Lantus. More recently, Lupin Ltd, in agreement with LG Life Sciences, launched its biosimilar ‘Basugine’ in 2014.

In China, follow-on biologics Basalin (Gan and Lee Pharmaceuticals, Beijing) ranked second in the Chinese glargine market, and occupied a 40% share, after Lantus, in 2017.



The United States Leads the Global Basal Insulin Market



In the global basal insulin market, the United States held 65.6% market share in 2017. Lantus is the top-selling drug in the country and occupies 49% market share, followed by Levemir, Tresiba, Toujeo, and Basaglar.

The sale of Lantus is expected to decrease during the forecast period, due to the presence biosimilars Basaglar and Toujeo (which are the extended versions of Lantus).

The other biosimilar of Lantus (insulin glargine) is Lusduna from Merck, which was tentatively approved by the FDA in the United States. However, despite a favorable nod from the FDA, Merck decided to discontinue Lusduna because of “anticipated pricing and cost of production”.

Tresiba, launched by Novo Nordisk in 2016, received encouraging feedback from the patients and is expected to show tremendous growth during the forecast period (2019-2024) due to its ultra-long-acting effect. The levemir segment is decreasing due to the switch of patients to Tresiba.





Study objectives of Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market

