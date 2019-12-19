Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Augmented Reality Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Augmented Reality. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Continental AG (Germany), Visteon Corporation (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BMW Group (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Volkswagen AG (Germany), Garmin International (United States), Denso (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) and Hyundai Motor (South Korea).

Automotive augmented reality has taken the automobile design by storm as it eases the design processes and provides more economical solution. With growing focus towards ensuring safety to the drivers, the key players are adopting the technologies at fast pace and thereby increasing brand engagement. Of late, automobile giant Hyundai introduced AR automotive sales tool which runs on iPads to demonstrate company's new i30 hatchback meant for Australian car dealerships.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand of Connected Vehicles

Adoption of Augmented Reality

Market Trend

Rising Awareness about Road Safety

Up- Surging Demand of Advanced Driving Assistance System

Restraints

Cyber Security Threats

High Dependency on Internet

Opportunities

Attraction towards Semi-Autonomous and Electrical Vehicles

Challenges

High Cost

Limited Hardware

Major Market Developments:

On 10th October 2018, continental Ag has launched an industry-first full-color demonstrator of an automotive-specific Head-up Display (HUD) based on waveguide technology. Continental's Augmented Reality Head-up Display is are more powerful due to cutting edge technology.

The Global Automotive Augmented Reality is segmented by Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Function (Standard AR HUD, AR HUD based Navigation, AR HUD based Adaptive Cruise Control, AR HUD based Lane Departure Warning), Sensor Technology (Radar, LiDar, CCD/CMOS Image Sensor, Sensor Fusion)

Top Players in the Market are: Continental AG (Germany), Visteon Corporation (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BMW Group (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Volkswagen AG (Germany), Garmin International (United States), Denso (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) and Hyundai Motor (South Korea)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive Augmented Reality market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Automotive Augmented Reality Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automotive Augmented Reality

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive Augmented Reality Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive Augmented Reality market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Automotive Augmented Reality Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

