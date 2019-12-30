Key Segments Covered in EPA & DHA Market Report Application are Dietary Supplements, Functional Food & Beverages, Infant Formulae, Pharmaceuticals and Others

The increasing cases of chronic diseases around the world is a key factor driving the global EPA and DHA market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “EPA and DHA Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)), By Source (Algae, Fish, Krill, Others), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food and Beverages, Infant Formulae, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” Increasing awareness regarding the significance of EPA and DHA in weight management is expected to enable the growth of the global market.

Some Of The Major Companies That Are Present In The Global EPA and DHA Market Are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Croda International Plc.

Corbion N.V.

Golden Omega S.A.

Novasep Holding SAS

Arctic Nutrition AG

Organic Technologies

Pelagia AS

As per the report, the rising awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid), such as lowering the risk of heart diseases, reduced inflammation, supporting muscle and brain health, and others is expected to fuel demand for EPA and DHA,which, will, in, turn, favor the growth of the EPA and DHA market.

The report provides detailed information on the prevailing global EPA and DHA market trends. It aims to offer greater insights into the market to help companies understand the current market scenario and act smartly to enhance their businesses.

Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Will Foster Growth

The rising shift towards dietary supplements and other health-boosting products for daily use. This factor is predicted to enable the growth of the EPA and DHA market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for EPA and DHA from the clinical nutrition industry and infant food manufacturers will create new growth opportunities for the market. The rising number of market players and increasing awareness regarding the significance of EPA and DHA in weight management is expected to favor the market.

Furthermore, the launch of Onavita algal DHA powder is predicted to support the growth of the global EPA and DHA market. For Instance, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the launch of Onavita algal DHA powder and expanded its line of omega-3 product solutions.

The product claims to be efficient in utilization across a wide variety of fortified food products and dietary supplements. Moreover, the launch of AvailOm by Evonik Industries is likely to accelerate the growth of the global EPA and DHA market. For instance, Evonik Industries, a Germany-based specialty chemical company launched AvailOm, a high concentration omega-3 lysine complex that contains minimum of 45% EPA and DHA by weight

However, mild side-effects associated with the consumption of EPA and DHA among some individuals along with the fluctuations in raw material prices is predicted to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising Health Awareness Will Aid Growth In Asia Pacific

EPA and DHA market in Asia Pacific and North America is expected to hold major share during the forecast period owing to high health awareness among people based in the developed countries of North America such as the U.S. and Canada. The escalating health-conscious consumers in developing nations of Asia Pacific, such as China and India will further enable the growth of the global market.

The increasing population in the Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the demand for DHA and EPA-based ingredients that have major applications across infant formulae. Furthermore, significant growth in the middle-class population of India and China along with the increasing per capita income of people in the aforementioned countries is projected to aid the growth of the global market in the forthcoming year.

Major Segmentation includes:

By Type

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

By Source

Algae

Fish

Krill

Others

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food and Beverages

Infant Formulae

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

