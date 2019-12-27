Advanced Wound Care Market report is covered by top players Derma Sciences Inc., Coloplast Corp, ConvaTec Inc.and more, according to the report in 2017, the global advanced wound care Industry was valued at US$ 9273.3 Mn. Rising CAGR of 4. % in the upcoming years.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer will enable growth in the global advanced wound care market. Fortune Business Insights, has published a report, titled “Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices and Active Wound Care), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), End User and Geography Forecast till 2025.” According to the report in 2017, the global advanced wound care market was valued at US$ 9273.3 Mn. The global advanced wound care market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% and value US$ 13,450 Mn by the end of 2025.

The report classifies the global advanced wound care market in terms of various segments such as regions, product, type, end users, and others. As per the report, North America emerged dominant in the global advanced wound care market in 2017. The North America market was valued at US$ 3874.4 Mn in 2017.

Some of the leading companies in the global Advanced Wound Care Market are

Derma Sciences Inc.

Coloplast Corp

ConvaTec Inc.

Tissue Regenix

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Smith and Nephew

Organogenesis Inc.

KCI Licensing, Inc

Other Prominent Players

The Global Advanced Wound Care Market derives growth from a number of factors such as increasing focus on research and development (RandD), increasing investment from leading companies towards RandD. Besides this, increasing regulatory approvals from organizations such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have contributed significantly to the global Advanced Wound Care Market.

Furthermore, newer drug discoveries as a result of emphasis on RandD have favored the growth of the global Advanced Wound Care Market and are likely to boost the market in the coming years. Backed by contributions from government as well as private organizations, the global Advanced Wound Care Market is likely to gain traction in the coming years.

Key Segmentation of Advanced Wound Care Market:

By Product

Advanced Wound Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Film Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings

Foam Dressings

Others

Wound Care Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT)

Others (compression therapy, etc.)

Active Wound Care

Biological Skin Equivalents

Growth Factors

Biological Dressings

Others

By Indication

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Rising Number of Surgeries Conducted Worldwide to Drive Global Market

Increasing per capita income and increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others are a few factors anticipated to drive the global advanced wound care market during the forecast period. Additionally, long term hospital stays, backed by rising number of surgical procedures taking place is a factor expected to increase the growth rate in the global market.

Besides this, the increasing geriatric population has been constantly contributing to the global advance wound care market’s growth. Innovation of new products is generating demand for approvals on products such as biological skin equivalents and extracorporeal shock wave therapy devices. This is anticipated to propel growth in the global advanced wound care market.

On the contrary, the factors expected to hamper the growth in the global advanced wound care market are high cost involved in advanced wound care products and services and lack of clinical efficiency for advance wound dressing.

Strong Distribution Network of Leading Organizations to Propel Growth

At present ConvaTec Inc., Smith and Nephew, and KCI Licensing Inc. are leading the global advanced wound care market. The growth witnessed in the market is attributable to these organizations’ diverse product portfolio and strong distribution network. Some of the leading companies operating in the global advanced wound care market are MiMedx,Coloplast Corp, Derma Sciences Inc., Tissue Regenix, Mölnlycke Health Care AB,and Organogenesis Inc.

